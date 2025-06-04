The Lagos State government has onboarded 10 additional Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) onto its e-procurement platform, bringing the total number of MDAs on the system to 169.

The onboarding was announced at the opening of a four-day training programme organised by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for procurement officers of the newly added MDAs and new employees in the State.

Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, said the training was designed to help participants understand how to operate the digital procurement platform.

“The Lagos State Government has taken another significant step towards the full digitalisation of its public procurement system with the onboarding of 10 additional Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the State on the e-procurement platform,” they said.

Training for digital transition

The Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, said the training of the 10 additional MDAs is designed to help participants understand how to operate the digital procurement platform.

“This training programme has been carefully designed to equip participants with the technical competencies required to navigate and operate the State’s e-procurement system effectively,” he said.

He added that the manual procurement process in the state was gradually being phased out as more MDAs move to the e-platform.

Onafowote urged the trainees to take the sessions seriously and remain open to new technology.

“As the State Government continues to invest in digital infrastructure and automation of its processes, Procurement Officers must remain proactive, self-motivated and open to continuous learning,” he added.

More insights

The DG attributed the progress of the digital procurement system to the backing of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, saying the agency’s success was due to the governor’s commitment to digital transformation.

He also appreciated Messrs. Kehinde Kassim and Associates, the consultants supporting the Agency on change management.

Director of the Procurement Department, Mr. Akintunde Subair, said the four-day training would deepen participants’ understanding of how to run the e-procurement platform.

What you should know

Lagos State first launched its e-procurement platform in 2020 as part of sweeping public sector reforms to promote transparency, reduce human interference, and deliver better value for money in public spending.

The e-procurement platform allows MDAs to manage the entire procurement lifecycle digitally from planning and bid solicitation to evaluation and contract award. It is also designed to open public procurement to a broader range of vendors, ensure fair competition, and allow real-time monitoring of contract execution.

The system began with a pilot phase that included a small number of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to test the platform’s functionality and address technical challenges. Following the pilot, the government began onboarding more MDAs in phases. By July 2021, 82 MDAs had been integrated into the system.

Mr. Bode Agoro, the Lagos State Head of Service, announced that the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) generated over N3.5 billion from its regulatory activities between May 2024 and March 2025. This revenue comprises N539.59 million from service provider registrations, N394.61 million from annual renewals, N2.6 billion from 0.25% administrative fees on contracts, and N367,700 from miscellaneous.