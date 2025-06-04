The Federal Government has announced plans to sanction Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education operating unapproved satellite campuses across Nigeria.

The warning was issued by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, through a memo dated May 30, 2025, and directed to the heads of the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

The Minister expressed serious concern over the growing trend of unregulated and unjustified establishment of satellite campuses by Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. According to the Honourable Minister, many of these newly created Satellite campuses lack the necessary academic, strategic, and infrastructural backing to justify their existence.

Dr. Alausa emphasized that the unapproved proliferation of satellite campuses undermines the integrity, quality, and sustainability of Nigeria’s tertiary education system. “Rather than focusing on improving existing campuses, some Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts are diverting limited resources to set up inadequately equipped new Satellite campuses, which is counterproductive and detrimental to educational standards,” the statement read.

Directive to regulatory agencies

To curtail this trend, Dr. Alausa instructed the NUC, NBTE, and NCCE to notify all Federal Tertiary Institutions that no new satellite campus should be established without approval

“Dr Alausa directed the three regulatory agencies, NUC, NBTE and NCCE, to formally inform all Federal Tertiary Institutions under their purview that henceforth, no satellite campus is to be established without the express approval of the Honourable Minister of Education through these regulatory agencies.

He further stressed that failure to comply with this directive will not be treated lightly and will attract appropriate disciplinary measures,” he said.

What you should know

Satellite campuses are additional locations established by a university, polytechnic, or college of education, separate from their main campus. These campuses are set up to extend educational services to different geographic areas.

However, when established without proper approval from regulatory bodies like the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), or National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), they are considered illegal.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) raised concerns regarding the operations of unaccredited foreign universities establishing satellite campuses within Nigeria. The agency noted that this poses significant challenges to the recognition of degrees and the eligibility of graduates for the mandatory one-year national service.

Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, Ex Director General of NYSC, noted that the activities of agents running these satellite campuses and awarding certificates from foreign schools operating within Nigeria are undermining the integrity of the nation’s educational system.