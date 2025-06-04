Dantown has promoted Chimene Chinah, former Chief Operating Officer, to Chief Executive Officer.

This leadership change coincides with the company’s entry into a new growth phase characterized by regulatory alignment, high-volume trading solutions, and global expansion.

During his tenure as COO, he played a pivotal role in building Dantown’s crypto exchange, virtual card system, and digital payment system.

Now, as CEO, he will focus more on structure, regulation, and long-term scalability.

The increasing trust in digital assets, coupled with a $59 billion cryptocurrency transaction volume in Nigeria between July 2023 and June 2024, highlights the demand for innovative financial solutions. Beyond retail crypto trading, users seek cross-border payment options, stable savings tools, and value-protecting investments in a volatile economy.

Dantown, now strategically positioning itself as a global financial connector, will provide its users with a one-stop platform that enables them to receive and hold multiple fiat and cryptocurrencies, exchange them efficiently, and spend globally using a virtual card. Additionally, an over-the-counter (OTC) platform is being developed for high-volume crypto traders who require personalized support and secure execution.

“Our vision has always been to make it easier for people to access financial services.” Mr. Chinah stated.” This vision drives everything we do; from the products we build to how we support our users.”

The company is pursuing licensing under Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission and currently has the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP) in view, which provides a temporary pathway for Virtual Asset Service Providers to operate.

“We’re also focused on developing a pipeline of skilled professionals through our technical internship and graduate trainee programs — an initiative birthed by Thoth Group (Dantown’s parent company) in 2022 and expanded in 2025.

The goal is to get people work-ready in six to nine months. These programs train new talent across business, marketing, and engineering roles.” The CEO said.

Dantown will continue to invest in its graduate trainee and internship programs, building a steady pipeline of skilled fintech professionals.

He also added that this new change aims to improve the key touchpoints between Dantown and its current users. The goal is clear for Dantown: make seamless financial transactions a measurable reality.