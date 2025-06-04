An analysis of public holidays and official leave days as a percentage of total available workdays in a year indicates that Nigerian workers spend approximately 15.7% of their time away from work.

This is according to a review conducted by Nairametrics Research, which relied on officially declared public holidays and statutory annual leave entitlements.

In a typical calendar year with 261 potential working days excluding weekends, Nigerians are entitled to between 41 to 46 days off.

RelatedStories No Content Available

These include public holidays, annual leave, and sick leave, as stipulated by labour regulations and employment contracts.

This estimate, however, excludes workers engaged in essential services such as healthcare, security, emergency response, and those in shift-based roles, who may not observe all national holidays or who work on rotational schedules that reduce or redistribute time off.

For a country navigating the complexities of economic recovery, youth unemployment, and increasing global competitiveness, the volume of time spent off work has sparked heated boardroom debates and policy roundtables.

Yet, for the average Nigerian, these breaks are not just welcome, they are necessary.

In the United States, the term “holiday” typically refers to fixed dates of national or religious significance. In the UK and Commonwealth nations, it’s interchangeable with “vacation.” But in Nigeria, holidays and leave are deeply ingrained in the socio-cultural and religious fabric of the nation.

Holidays like Eid, Easter, Christmas, and Democracy Day are observed nationwide and often serve as periods of rest, family reunions, and communal activities. These pauses, while seemingly disruptive to productivity, are considered essential for both cultural cohesion and worker rejuvenation.

A breakdown of the 41 days of rest

Christmas Holidays(Dec 25 &26): 2 days (Christmas Day & Boxing Day)

New Year(Jan 1): 1 day

Easter Holidays: 2 days (Good Friday & Easter Monday)

Muslim Holidays: 5 days (Eid-el-Fitr, Eid-el-Kabir, and associated days)

Democracy Day (June 12): 1 day

Labour Day (May 1): 1 day

Independence Day (October 1): 1 day

Annual Leave (Statutory): 20-28 days

Sick Leave (Approximate): 5 days

Additionally, workers are entitled to approximately 5 days of sick leave annually, although not all employees take full advantage of this provision. So, this comes to a total of 41 to 46 days, depending on the number of sick leave days permitted or taken.

How Nigerians perceive holidays

While some business leaders have expressed concern over the volume and distribution of public holidays, particularly when they fall mid-week and disrupt operations, data from surveys and academic research suggest that most Nigerian workers value these breaks as essential to their well-being.

A 2020 survey of 247 bank employees in Anyigba, Kogi State, found that over 90% of respondents viewed public holidays as vital for religious observance, family bonding, and mental recovery.

The study, published in the KIU Journal of Social Sciences, revealed a strong preference for preserving national holidays, despite occasional concerns about workflow disruption.

Global research echoes this sentiment. A 2006 report by Ernst & Young, cited in Boyd (2014), indicated that employees who took more leave achieved higher performance reviews, with each additional ten hours of leave translating to an 8% improvement in annual ratings.

Similarly, studies by Kühnel & Sonnentag (2012) and Zenger & Folkman (2015) confirmed that regular periods of rest reduce burnout and improve staff retention.

Despite these benefits, there are concerns from an output and productivity standpoint.

A 2017 study by Botes reported measurable dips in productivity across sectors during holiday periods, especially in industries like finance, logistics, and manufacturing.

Additionally, research conducted in Sweden (Mohammed et al., 2018) found that while holidays improve morale, they can also introduce stress-related health risks tied to financial obligations and social pressures.

Nonetheless, for a country where religion, community, and family remain deeply embedded in the social fabric, these days off are not just tolerated—they are expected.