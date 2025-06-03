The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday suspended its strike action, setting a one-month target for the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, the 25/35% salary increment, and the wage award by the Federal Government.

The strike was called off in a statement shared with Nairametrics and signed by the JUSUN chairmen of the Court of Appeal, National Industrial Court, FCT High Court, Federal High Court, among other judiciary institutions.

Nairametrics previously reported that the chairmen of JUSUN in the FCT High Court and Federal High Courts, Messrs. Abdulrazaq Yusuf and Samuel Ikpatt, disclosed the reason for the strike on Monday.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Nairametrics observed on Monday that the FCT High Court Maitama, FHC Headquarters, and Appeal Court Headquarters were locked by members of the union, while the Supreme Court of Nigeria remained in full operation.

Why Courts were Locked

In a circular by JUSUN FHC, titled “NOTICE OF AN INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION” and dated May 30, 2025, members were notified of the union’s decision to embark on an indefinite strike commencing Monday, June 2, 2025.

According to the circular, this followed a decision by the national leadership of the union after failed negotiations with the Minister of Labour and Employment on May 30, 2025.

“The union’s decision to embark on strike was informed by the failure of the Federal Government to implement the new minimum wage, the 25/35% salary increment, and the wage award for judiciary staff.

“In light of this, all members of staff are hereby requested to remain at home until further notice,” the circular partly read.

Speaking with Nairametrics, Yusuf said it was the Supreme Court and National Judicial Council that pulled out of the ongoing strike, adding, “but the FCT High Court is completely shut down. All the FCT High Court jurisdictions are completely shut down.”

He maintained that judiciary workers are demanding their rights following the national minimum wage approved by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for Nigerian workers.

He alleged that FCT judiciary workers have not started enjoying the financial review “for almost 11 months now.”

On his part, Ikpatt told Nairametrics on Monday that FHC offices nationwide are under lock due to the strike.

Strike Called Off

Less than 24 hours of the strike action, on June 3, 2025, JUSUN stated in a statement that after long deliberations on issues that led to the declaration of industrial action, the union agreed to suspend the strike.

JUSUN acknowledged the “noble intervention” of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motunmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and other stakeholders.

The union stressed it is giving the CJN and relevant stakeholders time and opportunity to engage the Federal Government to ensure the release of highlighted funds for the judiciary “within the period of one month.”

“Upon the release of the funds to the Judiciary, the demands by JUSUN for the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage and its arrears, 25/35% salary increase, and 5-month wage award and their arrears are to be implemented immediately,” the statement partly reads.

“Consequent upon the commitment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, JUSUN and its organs, after due consideration, have agreed to suspend the ongoing industrial strike action,” the statement added.

Members of staff were directed to resume work at their respective courts by Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

What You Should Know

President Bola Tinubu, in 2024, signed the new N70,000 national minimum wage into law.

The President signed the bill during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Tinubu and leaders of Organised Labour reached an agreement setting N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Initially, the federal government proposed N62,000, but labour insisted on N250,000, resulting in a deadlock between both parties.

The truce between the government and labour followed a series of talks after months of failed negotiations between labour organs and a tripartite committee on minimum wage constituted by the President in January.

The committee, comprising state and federal governments and the Organised Private Sector, had proposed N62,000 while labour insisted on N250,000 as the new minimum wage for workers who currently earn N30,000.

Labour said N30,000 was unsustainable for any worker, given inflation and the high cost of living following the removal of the petrol subsidy by the President.