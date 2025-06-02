The World Health Organization (WHO) in the African Region and the TY Danjuma Foundation have signed an agreement worth $2.26 million to strengthen Nigeria’s national health priorities over the next decade.

The partnership, formalized on Monday in Abuja, marks a significant step in leveraging African philanthropy to address the country’s health challenges.

However, the fully flexible funding will support the WHO Country Office in Nigeria’s work plan until December 2034, allowing for strategic allocation of resources to address evolving health needs.

The initiative is set to expand access to integrated health services for women, children, and vulnerable groups across Taraba (northeast), Edo (south), and Enugu (southeast) states.

“I extend our sincere appreciation to the TY Danjuma Foundation for your generous and visionary support for WHO’s work in Nigeria.

“At a time when the global health sector is grappling with a significant funding crisis, this long-term, flexible support could not be more timely. It strengthens our ability to support national leadership, serve communities, and drive impact where it is most needed.

“This contribution of $2.26 million in flexible funding over the next 10 years is both historic and strategic. It marks the Foundation’s first-ever investment in WHO, as far as we know, and it deeply supports African-led solutions to African challenges,” said Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, during the partnership signing.

Support amid global health funding crisis

According to Dr. Chikwe, at a time when the global health sector is facing a significant funding crisis, this long-term flexible support is extremely timely.

“It provides WHO Nigeria with the critical space needed to adapt and respond to an evolving health landscape, strengthening the organization’s ability to support national leadership, serve communities, and drive impact where it is most needed.”

He emphasized that the contribution represents a powerful vote of confidence, not only in WHO as an organization but also in a broader vision for a healthier, more resilient Africa led by Africans.

Dr. Chikwe also praised General Danjuma’s leadership, saying it sets a compelling example of what can be achieved when philanthropy and public health come together with purpose and resolve.

Established in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation is a Nigerian philanthropic organization focused on improving health and education.

Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the TY Danjuma Foundation, said, “We are proud to partner with WHO to advance Nigeria’s health priorities. This agreement reflects our dedication to improving lives and fostering sustainable development in our communities.”

Government endorsement of the partnership

Also speaking at the event was the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, represented by Ntadom Godwin, Director of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health.

He congratulated the World Health Organization (WHO) and the TY Danjuma Foundation on the signing ceremony of their partnership aimed at improving Primary Health Care, Maternal and Child Health, and building resilient health systems in Nigeria.

He stated, “In line with the President’s Renewed Hope Investment Initiative, Nigeria remains committed to revitalizing Primary Health Care (PHC) to increase equitable access to quality services.

“This includes improving the uptake and utilization of primary healthcare through dedicated skilled manpower, refurbishment of degraded infrastructure, and adequate funding via the Basic Health Provision Fund (BHCPF).

“These efforts support the achievement of a sustainable health system aligned with Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Pate.

WHO highlights impact and future prospects

Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria, highlighted the wider impact of the initiative, saying the collaboration sets a new standard for health partnerships in Nigeria.

“The flexible funding and shared vision will drive measurable progress in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations.”

Mulombo added that the TY Danjuma Foundation–WHO signing ceremony marks a historic step in Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable, locally driven health financing.

The partnership demonstrates the transformative potential of domestic philanthropy when aligned with national and global health goals.