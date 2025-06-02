The UAE has announced that all immigration departments will be closed from Tuesday, June 4 to Saturday, June 8, 2025, in observance of Eid Al Adha.

During this period, key services like visa applications, renewals, and residency permit processing will be unavailable.

Travellers and visa holders should be prepared for slower processing times both before and after the Eid Al Adha holiday due to the high volume of applications and the temporary closure of immigration offices.

RelatedStories No Content Available

While border control at airports and land crossings will remain operational for those with valid visas or visa-on-arrival eligibility, there may be minor delays, especially for individuals with special immigration cases requiring additional checks.

Once offices reopen on June 9, applicants should anticipate a backlog, which could further delay the approval of visas, residency permits, and other immigration services.

Services that will be affected

Visa Processing

New visa applications, extensions, and status changes will not be handled during the holiday period. Any requests made shortly before June 4 may experience delays due to reduced staffing.

Residency Permit Services

Applications for new residency permits, renewals, and cancellations will be temporarily paused until after the holidays.

Entry and Exit Stamping

Airports and land borders will remain open for travellers with valid visas or visa-on-arrival eligibility. However, those with special immigration cases may face delays due to limited staff on duty.

Customer Support and Enquiries

Immigration helplines and customer service centres may be closed or operate with limited staff, making it difficult to get help or answers during this period.

Fine Payments and Immigration Violations

Services for paying fines (such as overstaying) or correcting immigration issues will not be available from June 4 to June 8.

Important tips for travelers and residents

Act now on Visa matters

If you need to apply for a visa, renew your permit, or update your immigration status, do it before June 4 to avoid problems or fines.

Plan your travel

Avoid entering or leaving the UAE during the holiday if your travel depends on visa approval. If your visa isn’t ready before the break, you may not be allowed to travel.

Check your documents

Make sure your visa or entry permit is valid. Print and keep copies of all important travel and visa documents with you.

Follow official updates

Keep an eye on the official UAE immigration website and government channels in case of changes or updates to the closure.

With UAE immigration offices closing from June 4 to 8, early preparation is key. Whether you’re applying for a visa, extending your stay, or fixing your immigration status, handle it now to avoid delays, penalties, or travel disruptions.