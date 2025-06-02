The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) says it has finalized plans to launch a digital marketplace for waste transactions.

Mrs. Nwamaka Ejiofor, Assistant Director (Press) at NESREA, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the initiative aligns with the implementation of the Circular Economy in Nigeria.

She explained that the Waste Marketplace Nigeria platform is a collaboration between NESREA and Recyclestack, aimed at digitizing the circular economy in the country.

Backed by extended producer responsibility (EPR) programme

Ejiofor explained that the circular economy is operationalised in Nigeria under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme, which extends the responsibility of a producer throughout the lifecycle of the product.

“EPR is operational in sectors such as food and beverages, batteries, used tyres, and electrical electronics, with Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), recyclers, and collectors playing key roles along the value chain.

“Through the Waste Marketplace Nigeria platform, NESREA plans to enhance digital inclusion and job creation for the informal sector, boost material recovery, reduce illegal dumping and increase the rate of recycling.

“The platform targets to onboard at least 10,000 verified users within the first four months, and by serving as a data mining source in the waste management.

“With this, it will strengthen compliance and enforcement of environmental standards,” she said.

Initial rollout in Lagos and Abuja

Ejiofor said the project would kick off in Lagos and Abuja, with plans for a phased rollout to other major cities across the country.

Prof. Innocent Barikor, Director-General of NESREA, said the Waste Marketplace Nigeria presents a transformative opportunity to digitize the country’s waste economy while strengthening regulation, accountability, and economic empowerment.

He noted that the initiative aligns with NESREA’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges through innovative solutions and partnerships.

According to him, the collaboration with Recyclestack is designed to formalize the waste sector, create inclusive green jobs, attract investment, and ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Barikor added that the platform also supports Nigeria’s National Development Goals and has the potential to serve as a model for other African countries.

What you should know

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) plays a vital role in protecting and developing Nigeria’s environment.

As the country’s primary environmental enforcement body, NESREA ensures compliance with environmental laws, standards, and policies.

Its responsibilities extend to coordinating with stakeholders both within and outside Nigeria, focusing on enforcing environmental regulations and fostering collaboration in key areas such as biodiversity conservation, sustainable natural resource management, and environmental technology.