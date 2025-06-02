The Maldives has introduced a new and improved Work Visa system for 2025, making it faster and easier for foreigners to work legally in the country.

The updated Maldives Work Visa process now uses the Xpat Portal and Ant Queue app to offer faster approvals, clear timelines, and a fully digital system, making it quicker and easier for foreign workers to start their jobs.

The new application process aims to make the system more efficient and transparent for both foreign workers and employers.

RelatedStories No Content Available

One of the major updates is the implementation of a 15-day rule, which requires employers to apply for a foreign worker visa within 15 days of their arrival on a valid Work Permit, ensuring faster, legally compliant processing.

To eliminate paperwork and streamline the process, all Work Visa applications must now be submitted online via the official Xpat Portal at workpermit.egov.mv. This centralized system replaces manual submissions and allows for easier document management and tracking.

Visa process and application steps

Log in to the Xpat Portal

To apply, visit the Xpat Portal at workpermit.egov.mv., Search profile using a Work Permit or passport number.

Submit a New Work Visa Request

After accessing the profile, select ‘New Work Visa’ under the ‘Visa’ tab. Match the visa duration to your Work Permit, upload a passport photo and passport bio-data page, then submit application.

Fixing Incomplete or Rejected Applications

If the application is rejected or incomplete, the employer can log into the Xpat Portal, view the reason, fix the issue, re-upload documents, and resubmit.

What’s new

Employers are now required to apply for a Work Visa within 15 days of a foreign employee’s arrival in the Maldives on a valid Work Permit, ensuring timely and compliant processing.

All Work Visa applications must be submitted to the official Xpat Portal (workpermit.egov.mv), replacing manual paperwork with a streamlined, digital system for faster processing and better tracking.

The Ant Queue app now allows real-time appointment booking and token-based submissions, making the approval and document process faster and more efficient.

Under the new rules, no foreign national is allowed to leave the Maldives without a valid Work Visa stamped in their passport. This measure is intended to ensure full compliance with immigration laws and provide better protection for foreign workers.

The 2025 Maldives Work Visa update introduces a fully digital, deadline-driven system to simplify the process, reduce delays, and ensure a smoother entry for foreign workers and their employers.