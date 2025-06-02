Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has added $11.1 billion to his net worth in 2025, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, marking one of the largest individual wealth increases of the year.

As of June 2, his fortune stands at $67.4 billion, up from $56.3 billion in January, placing him 23rd among the world’s richest people.

On Monday alone, Adani’s net worth jumped by $1.1 billion, a 1.7% increase.

The boost in wealth comes amid a new milestone for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), the group’s transmission and distribution arm, which announced it had secured a ₹1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra.

The infrastructure project, awarded through competitive bidding, involves building substations with a combined transformation capacity of 3,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA), along with associated transmission lines and support systems.

AESL stated that the project will be managed under a Special Purpose Vehicle named WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd., which was officially transferred to the company on Monday. Scheduled for completion by January 2028, the system will help evacuate up to 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy from planned hydro-based pumped storage projects in the region.

It will also strengthen the electricity supply to Mumbai and surrounding areas, supporting growing demand in one of India’s most energy-intensive corridors.

The addition will expand AESL’s operational network to 26,696 circuit kilometers and raise its total transformation capacity to 93,236 MVA, consolidating its position as India’s largest private power transmission company.

The development aligns with the Adani Group’s broader infrastructure and energy push. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Adani said the group intends to invest between $15 billion and $20 billion each year across its portfolio spanning energy, logistics, transport, and digital infrastructure. “Our conviction is anchored in clarity,” he said. “Our objectives are aligned with India’s ambitions.”

What to know

Adani’s financial comeback is particularly notable given the headwinds faced in early 2023, when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting irregularities, claims the Adani Group has consistently denied.

A year later, India’s Supreme Court found no grounds for regulatory action based on the Hindenburg report, contributing to the rebound of Adani Group shares and investor confidence.

Since founding the Adani Group in 1988 as a commodities trading firm, Gautam Adani has built one of India’s most influential conglomerates, with interests in ports, airports, power, and green energy. The group also controls key national assets, including Mundra Port — India’s largest and several international airport terminals.

With the latest project in Maharashtra, the Adani Group continues to position itself at the center of India’s infrastructure growth, reinforcing Gautam Adani’s return to the global billionaire spotlight.