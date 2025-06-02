International travellers planning to visit France in 2025 must now follow a newly launched, mandatory online procedure to book visa appointments.

The French government has implemented a fully digital multi-step process for both Schengen short-stay and long-stay national visas, requiring applicants to use official portals like Visa Wizard and Demarches Simplifiées.

The major update affects how applicants schedule their appointments with the new system is already live and is designed to streamline eligibility checks and prevent unnecessary bookings.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The process consists of three key steps:

Step 1: Use the Visa Wizard

Applicants must begin by visiting the Visa Wizard page. This tool determines whether the traveller requires a visa and outlines the correct visa type, documentation needed, and the applicable fee.

Note: Those who have recently spent time in the Schengen Area within the last six months should use the Visa Calculator tool to determine how many days they can still legally remain in the zone.

Step 2: Check your eligibility

Applicants can only proceed to book a visa appointment if the Visa Wizard confirms that a visa is needed. This eligibility verification step aims to reduce system congestion and increase processing efficiency.

Step 3: Submit your appointment request via Demarches Simplifiées

Once eligibility is confirmed, applicants must register on demarches-simplifiees.fr to book their visa appointment. On the platform, travellers must fill out a questionnaire that includes:

Purpose of travel

Departure date

Length of stay

All submitted information must be validated correctly to ensure successful processing.

What you should know

Missing any step or skipping the Visa Wizard could lead to delays or rejection of your visa application. The new system is mandatory for all nationalities, with no exemptions announced.

The revamped system reflects France’s move toward the digitisation of consular services. While the changes aim to make the visa process more efficient, applicants should plan early, use only official tools, and double-check their eligibility before submitting requests.

Nairametrics reported that visa rejections, especially for Schengen countries, are often due to avoidable mistakes. Across Africa and Asia, EU governments earned over €130 million from unsuccessful visa submissions in 2023.

The most common reasons for visa denial include missing or incorrect documents, unclear travel intentions, lack of proof of accommodation, insufficient financial evidence, and incomplete application forms.

Many applicants also fail to meet country-specific requirements or apply outside the recommended time window.