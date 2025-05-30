The Nigerian All-Share Index closed slightly lower on Thursday, 29th May 2025, slipping by 84.53 points to settle at 111,818.08.

This modest 0.08% dip pulled the index back from its earlier high of 111,902.61, but it comfortably held above the 111,000 level.

Despite the red close, investor activity remained strong as trading volume climbed 8.65% to 556.4 million shares, up from 512.1 million the previous day.

Market capitalization stayed firm at N70.5 trillion, spread across 18,505 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, MBENEFIT and UPL led the way with impressive daily gains of 10.00% and 9.98%, respectively.

Meanwhile, LEGENDINT and SEPLAT found themselves on the opposite end, each shedding 10.00% to top the list of decliners.

In terms of trading volume, UBA and FIDELITYBK stole the spotlight, accounting for most of the day’s activity.

Market summary

Current ASI: 111,818.08

Previous ASI: 111,902.61

Day Change: -0.08%

Year-to-Date Performance: +8.64%

Volume Traded: 556.4 million shares

Market Cap: N70.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

MBENEFIT: Up 10.00% to N1.10

UPL: Up 9.98% to N6.17

ACADEMY: Up 9.88% to N4.45

SCOA: Up 9.62% to N4.90

LIVESTOCK: Up 9.58% to N9.15

Top 5 losers

LEGENDINT: Down 10.00% to N6.84

SEPLAT: Down 10.00% to N4964.40

ABBEYBDS: Down 9.90% to N6.19

OMATEK: Down 8.97% to N0.71

LEARNAFRCA: Down 6.21% to N4.23

Trading volume

Despite the daily decline, trading volume increased to 556.4 million shares, up 8.65% compared to the 512.1 million shares traded the previous day.

Leading the charge was UBA, topping the activity chart with an impressive 82.5 million shares traded.

Not far behind, FIDELITYBK saw strong interest with 70.6 million shares changing hands.

NB also captured investor attention, recording 37.2 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, TANTALIZER and ZENITHBANK remained active, with 24.9 million and 17.9 million shares exchanged, respectively.

Trading value

UBA led the value chart with trades totaling N2.8 billion.

NB followed with N2.1 billion in transactions.

MTNN posted N2.04 billion in turnover, while OKOMUOIL contributed N1.6 billion.

FIDELITYBK rounded out the top value trades with N1.3 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

TRANSCOHOT gained 6.5%; INTBREW rose 3.16%, while NB added 0.53%.

On the flip side, SEPLAT slipped by 10.00%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

ACCESSCORP fell 0.45%, FIRSTHOLD slipped 0.20%, and GTCO declined 0.72%

UBA saw no price movement, while ZENITHBANK edged up 0.10%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index remains firm above the 111,000 mark, driven by strong daily price action.

Continued momentum in mid- and large-cap stocks could help steer the market back onto a bullish trajectory in the sessions ahead.