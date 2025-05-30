The Banquet Hall of the Civic Centre in Lagos became the epicenter of Nigeria’s financial sector on Friday, May 23, 2025, as Nairametrics, the nation’s premier financial media platform, hosted the inaugural Capital Market Choice Awards.

The event convened a distinguished assembly of investors, market operators, regulators, and policymakers to honor excellence and innovation within Nigeria’s capital markets.

The maiden Awards was not only a recognition and honoring of current key participants in Nigeria’s capital market who have fostered investor confidence, enhanced market efficiency, and contributed to financial deepening in Nigeria.

The night was also a tribute to people who set the stage, cleared the path for what today is known as the nation’s capital market, of which the Nigerian government has stated plays a pivotal role in its drive to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

In welcoming guests at the Awards, the Founder and CEO of Nairametrics, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, stated that the event was more than a celebration. In his words:

“…it is the culmination of a decade-long journey. As Nairametrics marks its 10th anniversary, we reflect on our founding mission: “creating wealth through information”. Over the past decade, we have worked with numerous stakeholders to inform, educate, and empower Nigeria’s financial community…. the Awards is our way of reinforcing the values that drive a robust capital market – the trust, performance, and progress…we hope to inspire a new generation of market leaders committed to sustainable growth and value creation….”

A Tribute to Nigeria’s Capital Pioneers

In no particular order, the event bestowed posthumous awards on late Subomi Balogun, a pioneer Nigerian banker, who transformed the capital markets through innovative financial leadership.

Also recognized was Nigeria’s first chartered accountant, late Akintola Williams, for his strengthening the capital markets through intuitional integrity.

It was not all male-dominated, as late Engr. (Mrs.) Florence Seriki was honored as a pioneering female tech entrepreneur who championed indigenous innovation and capital market inclusion.

Honoring Present Key Contributors

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, was bestowed a honorary award for his vision for a smart, investment-friendly Lagos, directly aligning with the capital market’s aspirations for economic growth and prosperity.

Receiving the award on the Governor’s behalf was the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, who stated that

“…the award is not just a personal achievement; it reflects the shared vision, hard work, and dedication of the entire Lagos State government and our partners. Receiving this recognition tonight reinforces our steadfast commitment to creating a vibrant and business-friendly environment that draws in investment, fosters innovation, and empowers local enterprises.”

Present at the event to receive her honorary award was the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, for championing initiatives such as the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and trade facilitation programs that foster investor confidence, enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness, and strengthen the ecosystem in which capital markets and companies operate.

Equally present at the Awards was the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, who not only gave the keynote speech but was recognised for his visionary leadership and commitment to strengthening market integrity, investor confidence, and regulatory innovation in Nigeria’s capital markets. Equally worthy of note is that SEC won the category of Market Innovation of the Year.

For his stabilizing influence and reform-driven approach in Nigeria’s monetary and financial system, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, was conferred a honorary award at NCMA 2025.

Last and in no way the least was Nigeria’s first Professor of Capital Market Studies, Professor Uwaleke, who was honored for academic contributions to Nigeria’s capital market development through groundbreaking research, public education, and thought leadership.

25 Categories, 75 Companies, 26 Outstanding Capital Market Winners

Selected based on data-driven criteria, independently handled by Nairalytics, the autonomous research company and subsidiary of Nairametrics Financial Advocates, the nominees for NCMA 2025 were selected based on recognition of their respective outstanding contributions that contributed to the growth and stability of the capital market throughout 2024.

While all selected nominees were winners in their own right, only one nominee in each category walked home with the prestigious award.

One notable and novel category that had no contenders was the ‘Activist Investor and Market Maker of the Year’, which was bestowed on Femi Otedola in recognition of his bold and transformative role in shaping investor confidence, promoting shareholder rights, and catalyzing value creation in Nigeria’s capital market.

Winners of the night include Transnational Corporation Plc, which clinched both the ‘Company of the Year’ and ‘Diversified Company of the Year’ Awards; Wema Bank Plc went home with the award for ‘Commercial Bank of the Year’; Aradel Holdings Plc emerged ‘Energy Company of the Year’.

For the ‘Stock Market App of the Year’, Bamboo Systems Technologies Ltd emerged winner ahead of Trove Trading Services Ltd and Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Ltd. Though Meristem did not win this category, they went on to clinch the award for ‘Registrars of the Year’.

Zenith Bank Plc carted home the award for ‘Rights Issue and/or Public Offer of the Year’, a category that saw Access Holdings Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc as strong contenders.

See the full list of the winners at the history making capital market event – NCMA 2025.

The take-home for NCMA 2025

In the words of the Founder of Nairametrics, “Welcome to a new tradition. Welcome to the future of market excellence”.