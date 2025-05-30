Moremonee, Nigeria’s leading fintech, has again taken the lead in innovation with the launch of Snappy, Africa’s first-ever snap payment feature!

This groundbreaking technology allows users to take a picture of account details and automatically identifies the recipient’s name, making transactions faster, more convenient, and stress-free.

According to the Moremonee team, “Snappy is designed to eliminate the stress of typing account details manually. With just a snap, users can identify the recipient’s name and proceed to make payments without any stress or difficulty.”

How Snappy Works

So, how does Snappy work? It’s simple! Users just need to:

Open the Moremonee app and select transfer.

On the top corner, click on “Snappy.”

Take a picture of the account details using the app’s camera feature.

Snappy’s advanced technology will automatically identify the recipient’s name.

Enter the amount you want to transfer and proceed with the payment.

Why We Launched Snappy

At Moremonee, we believe financial access should not only enable payments but also ensure they are fast and smooth.

Previously, many Nigerians have struggled with slow transfers, tedious account number typing, and errors when inputting account numbers manually, often resulting in transfers to incorrect recipients.

To bridge this gap, we’ve introduced Snappy, a feature designed to eliminate the stress of manual account number typing during transfers.

The benefits of Snappy are numerous. It saves time and effort by automating account detail entry, reduces errors, and ensures payments reach the intended recipient.

“Moremonee’s Snappy feature is fantastic,” says Mr. Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest. “It offers exactly what Nigerians who value innovation and fast transfers need. Moremonee is the safest place to keep, explore, and grow your wealth. These guys are incredibly innovative; their fintech spirit is way ahead of the curve. That’s why it’s Moremonee!” Watch the video here.

A New Standard for Payment Convenience

As the first fintech in Africa to introduce this innovative feature, Moremonee is setting a new standard for payment convenience. With the Snappy feature, Moremonee continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the fintech space.

“Our goal at Moremonee is to make financial transactions seamless and stress-free,” says the team. “With Snappy, we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

Beyond Snappy: What’s More?

In addition to the newly launched feature “Snappy”, Moremonee offers a range of other features that make it a leading fintech app, not just in payments but also in security. These include:

Instant Payment Processing

Trusted Partners

Lion Guard

Daily Interest

Bill payments

CAC Registration

Bet Arena

Debit Card

Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

Moremonee’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as one of the most reliable and user-friendly fintechs in Nigeria.

“Snappy is just another example of our commitment to making financial transactions easier and more convenient,” says the Moremonee team. “We’re excited to see how our users will benefit from this feature.

Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, raves about Moremonee’s Snappy feature: “Even without typing the account number, you can just snap it and the bank account details will come up, allowing you to transfer your money easily.” This sets the stage for Peller’s endorsement of Moremonee’s Snappy feature! Watch the video here.

What’s Next?

Moremonee is a leading fintech app in Nigeria that offers a range of financial services, including instant payment processing, bill payments, airtime purchases, and more.

With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, Moremonee is committed to making financial transactions seamless and stress-free.

The Moremonee’s Snappy feature is a welcome development in the fintech space, and its pioneering status in Africa makes it a significant milestone. Download the Moremonee app today and experience the convenience of Snappy for yourself!

