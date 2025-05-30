The Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has unveiled an ambitious plan to rake in N200 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), leveraging ongoing tax reforms centered around the National Identification Number (NIN).

The Executive Chairman of KIRS, Dr. Zaid Abubakar, disclosed this during a stakeholder recognition ceremony held to honour individuals and organisations contributing to the agency’s performance despite economic and structural challenges.

According to Dr. Abubakar, the state has recorded significant progress since 2024 in areas such as tax compliance, revenue growth, and service delivery, driven by reforms and strong collaboration with partners.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Digital tax system

A key achievement in the reform process is the deployment of a digital tax system that requires taxpayers to register using their NIN.

This integration, he said, has led to a surge in NIN enrolment in the state, with 10.2 million residents now enrolled.

“We have been deliberate in ensuring our tax system incorporates the NIN to eliminate identification issues. With a reliable database, we can drive transparency and accountability in tax administration,” he said.

KIRS is now targeting the registration of at least two million taxpayers, each expected to remit a minimum of N100,000 annually.

If successful, this will generate N200 billion in IGR for the state.

Dr. Abubakar also hinted at a more aggressive target in the future, citing Kano’s population strength as a major advantage over other states.

“Imagine having six million active taxpayers each contributing N100,000 annually, that’s N600 billion, a game changer for our state,” he added.

He noted that while Kano currently trails Lagos State in terms of tax revenue, the tide could soon turn as Kano ramps up reforms and harnesses its demographic advantage.

The KIRS boss expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf for his unwavering support and the enabling environment provided for revenue reform initiatives.

With these efforts, Kano is positioning itself not just as a revenue-generating powerhouse in northern Nigeria but as a potential rival to Lagos in tax performance.

What you should know

Kano State has one of the largest numbers of citizens captured on the NIN database, and it is second only to Lagos, which tops the table.

According to data released by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kano State had 10.2 million people with NIN as of February 2025, while Lagos led with 12.6 million.

NIMC’s figures also show that these two states, which have the largest population in Nigeria, have maintained the lead in NIN enrolment since the beginning of the exercise.