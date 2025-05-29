Artistico Tiles, a leading premium tile retailer, is set to officially launch its new state-of-the-art showroom on May 31st, 2025, located in the heart of Lagos, Onikan.

While the event is exclusive, the showroom officially opens its doors to the general public on Monday, June 2nd. This marks a significant milestone in bringing world-class tile solutions to Nigeria’s growing construction and interior design market.

The new space will serve as the physical home for the brand, providing clients with a dedicated environment to explore Artistico’s full range of floor, wall, and pool tiles in person.

The company, which has already made waves in the industry by showcasing at prestigious events including Design Week Lagos 2024 and Ecobank Design and Build 2024, is positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-quality building materials among Nigeria’s discerning homeowners, architects, and commercial developers.

About Artistico Tiles

Artistico Tiles is a premium tile retailer specializing in small-format tiles, high-quality ceramic and porcelain tiles for residential, commercial, and hospitality applications.

With over 30 thoughtfully curated collections, it was founded to support the country’s talented and growing design market. The company combines extensive design selection with functionality. Their showroom launch in Lagos marks the beginning of planned expansion across Nigeria’s major urban markets.

Addressing Market Gaps with Premium Solutions

Artistico Tiles enters the market at a time when Nigeria’s construction sector is experiencing unprecedented growth. The company’s extensive collection features premium tiles sourced from Spain, offering Nigerian consumers access to products previously available only through expensive imports or limited local options.

“We identified a significant gap in the Nigerian market for premium tiles that combine durability, aesthetic appeal, and functionality,” said Karima Titi Anifowoshe, Founder of Artistico Tiles. “Our showroom represents more than just a retail space, it’s a design destination. We believe in creating tile collections that spark emotion, something you can feel, not just see.”

Adding to their innovation in the tile space, Artistico Tiles will officially unveil their exclusive furniture collection made entirely from tiles, a groundbreaking concept that demonstrates the versatility of the tiles. This locally produced, handcrafted furniture line represents the company’s commitment to Nigerian craftsmanship. By creating functional art pieces using tiles, Artistico Tiles showcases how international materials can be transformed through local talent, positioning tiles as more than just surface coverings.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

The new showroom will feature an extensive range of tile collections, including:

Kitkat Collection: Distinctive porcelain tiles perfect for creating visual interest. Perfect for indoor and outdoor walls/pools

Sukabumi Collection: Porcelain tiles ideal for swimming pools/spas/bathrooms, offering superior water and heat resistance

Agadir Collection: Porcelain tiles suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. Beautiful as accents/backsplashes

Nairobi Collection: Premium ceramic tiles perfect for indoor walls/showers and steam rooms. Cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality

The Box Coffee Table collection: Beautiful center table made out of porcelain tiles. Please visit our website www.artisticotiles.com to view more collections.

Beyond Retail: A Complete Service Experience

What sets Artistico Tiles apart from traditional tile retailers is their comprehensive service approach. The showroom will offer:

Design Consultation Services: Expert guidance on tile selection based on project requirements and aesthetic preferences

Interactive Design Experience: Walk-through installations that showcase tile applications in realistic settings. Essentially, an immersive showroom experience

Technical Support: Professional advice on installation best practices and maintenance

Strategic Market Positioning

Artistico Tiles’ timing couldn’t be better, as Nigeria’s construction industry continues to mature. Recent data shows increased investment in residential and commercial properties across major Nigerian cities, with Lagos leading in both volume and sophistication of projects.

The company’s participation in major industry events has already established relationships with key stakeholders, including architects, interior designers, and construction contractors. This network positioning allows Artistico Tiles to serve both direct consumers and B2B clients effectively.

“We’re not just selling tiles; we’re providing solutions,” explained Lani Adebayo, the company’s Product Development Manager. “Our showroom is designed to inspire customers while providing them with all the technical information they need to make informed decisions.”

Future Expansion Plans

While the Lagos showroom represents their first physical retail location, Artistico Tiles has ambitious expansion plans.

“Our vision extends beyond Lagos,” noted Karima Titi Anifowoshe.”We’ve already successfully delivered products to Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Delta, which shows us there’s strong demand for premium tiles across Nigeria. The interest we’re seeing nationwide confirms the market potential. Stay tuned.”

The launch of Artistico Tiles’ showroom represents more than just another retail opening. As local consumers become more design-conscious and quality-focused, companies like Artistico Tiles are raising the bar for what’s available in the domestic market.

Visit the New Showroom

The Artistico Tiles showroom will officially open its doors to the public on June 2nd, 2025, located on the 5th floor, 15 Military Street, Onikan.

To preview Artistico’s collection or learn more about its tile consultation services, visit www.artisticotiles.com or follow @artisticotiles on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For media inquiries or showroom appointments, please contact:

📧 info@artisticotiles.com

📞 +234 707 063 6186