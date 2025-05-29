The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has suspended Arab Contractors’ quarry operations for blasting just 431 meters from a host community, below the safety threshold set by Nigerian regulations.

Rep. Jonathan Gbefwi, who chairs the committee and represents Karu/Kokona in Nasarawa State, announced the suspension during a meeting with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on Thursday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Gbefwi described the company’s activities as “injurious to the host community and disastrous to health,” stressing that the blasting distance violated operational rules.

RelatedStories No Content Available

He said the suspension would remain until the company relocates to a safer site farther from residential areas.

“The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has suspended the quarry operations of Arab contractors for non-compliance with operational rules of engagement.

“The Chairman, House committee on Solid Minerals, Rep. Jonathan Gbefwi, representing Karu/Kokona, Nasarawa, said this during a meeting with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja on Thursday,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Gbefwi as saying, “Arab Contractors blast with a distance of 431 meters, which is a contravention of the rule of engagement and a threat to people’s safety.”

He stressed that all quarry operators must comply with Nigerian laws to protect the lives and properties of host communities, warning that no company would be allowed to operate in defiance of these regulations, emphasizing firmly that Nigeria is not a banana republic.

The lawmaker also warned that persistent violations could lead to the withdrawal of operational licenses. He reaffirmed the House’s commitment to protecting host communities and ensuring they benefit from the resources within their environment.

More insights

In response to the committee’s decision, the Director of Mining, Extraction and Compliance (MEC) at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Ms. Vivian Okono, acknowledged that several companies are currently operating without following regulatory guidelines.

She explained that the ministry had formally notified Arab Contractors about their non-compliance and has consistently urged companies to ensure that host communities are not shortchanged.

The Director emphasized that the ministry has written to Arab Contractors and continues to press all operators to meet safety standards and fulfill their obligations to benefit the communities.

What you should know

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Act, 2007, together with the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations, 2013, provide the legal framework for quarrying and blasting activities in Nigeria, aiming to protect host communities and the environment.

Specifically, Section 22(1) of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations, 2013 states:

“A person shall not in such a way that the impact of such blast will cause any form of discomfort or nuisance to the public and residents within 1,000 meters from the epicenter of the site or users of the road thereof.”

Section 22(2) continues:

“Subject to these regulations, the act of blasting shall be complete, whether or not the alleged act is preceded or accompanied with vibration, noise, air overpressure, fly rock, dust, fumes, or the impact is felt within 1,000 meters from the site or epicenter of the blasting.”

Section 22(3) mandates:

“Any person carrying out the act of blasting shall comply with the guidelines listed in this regulation.”

Based on these provisions, Arab Contractors’ reported blasting at just 431 meters from the host community clearly violates the required safety standards.