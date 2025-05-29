Entourage Integrated Trust Ltd has reported robust performance in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by the success of the digital lending product under its microlending business, Entourage Loans.

This product, tailored to provide fast, collateral-free credit to individuals and small businesses, has seen a surge in adoption, confirming a growing appetite for simplified and accessible financial services across Nigeria.

“We developed our digital lending product to remove the usual roadblocks to credit,” said Mr. Seyi Asagun, CEO of Entourage Integrated Trust. “From traders to freelancers, more Nigerians are choosing us because our process is fast, fair, and flexible.”

RelatedStories No Content Available

The product reflects Entourage Loans’ larger vision of financial empowerment: providing on-demand credit that can be accessed with ease, without complicated paperwork or long delays. With thousands of new customers onboarded in Q1 alone, Entourage Integrated Trust is helping to accelerate financial inclusion through innovation.

Mr. Nkafuonye Phillip, Deputy Managing Director of Entourage Integrated Trust, added: “This is about putting power back in the hands of ordinary Nigerians. Our digital lending product is just one of the ways we’re making finance more human, more relevant, and more immediate.”