Lagos State Government has commenced the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) into its Single Social Register across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State to enhance the delivery of social protection initiatives.

This development was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, during a press briefing held on Tuesday at Alausa, Ikeja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commissioner described the initiative as a significant step towards building a more effective and inclusive database system for Lagos residents.

“This initiative is not just an update to the register; it is a transformative step in our collective mission to ensure that no resident of Lagos is left behind,” he said.

He explained that the state’s Single Social Register will help ensure that social protection resources are delivered efficiently to the most vulnerable citizens.

“We are building a more robust and inclusive database so that resources reach the right people at the right time for the right impact,” he stated

Register contains 688,759 households

Mr. George revealed that the current register contains 688,759 heads of households, which translates to 2,681,507 individual members.

He noted that the register has long served as the foundation of the state’s intervention strategies and has proven reliable in targeting those in need.

The commissioner disclosed that the Social Protection Coordinating Directorate (SPCD) has, in under a month, updated over 130,000 household records by linking NINs with data from the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency.

“Under a month, the SPCD has updated over 130,000 household records by linking NINs with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency database across all LGAs and LCDAs. We started on April 9, 2024, and with the look of things, we know that more residents will key into this,” he added.

Data protection

Mr. George emphasized the importance of data security and inclusivity, stating that field officers have been working closely with community leaders to ensure a seamless process.

“Data is important, but at the same time, we don’t want the data to get into the wrong hands; so, we guard it jealously.”

"This initiative is not just an update but a transformative step to ensure that no resident of Lagos is left behind in accessing social protection measures, in line with our THEMES Plus Agenda," he said

He expressed appreciation for the various stakeholders supporting the exercise, including local governments, traditional rulers, religious institutions, and civil society organisations.

Mrs. Oluwakemi Garbadeen-Adedeji, Director of Social Protection Coordination, appealed to Lagos residents to support the ongoing data collection exercise by cooperating with field officers and providing their National Identification Numbers (NINs).

She noted that continuous sensitisation efforts are underway to encourage residents to participate and make the process more effective.

What you should know

A social register is a database or list maintained by governments or organizations that contains detailed information about individuals and households within a specific community or region. Its main purpose is to identify and categorize people who are eligible for social protection programs, welfare benefits, or other government assistance.

This helps the government target vulnerable or needy populations accurately, ensuring that social resources and services reach the right people. It also helps avoid duplication or fraud in benefit distribution and allows for better planning and implementation of social intervention programs.