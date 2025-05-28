Germany has announced plans to expand technical cooperation with Nigeria to develop a comprehensive green hydrogen supply chain covering production, transportation, storage, and utilization.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Annett Gunther, made this known during a two-day working group workshop in Abuja, organized by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with the German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office and other key stakeholders.

This disclosure was made in a statement published on the official website of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning on Wednesday, where Gunther emphasized Germany’s vision to deepen collaboration across the entire green hydrogen value chain by providing technical expertise, capacity building, and knowledge transfer to support Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

“We are actively exploring opportunities to enhance relationships, technology transfer, and joint research initiatives in the hydrogen sector between our countries, recognizing that this collaboration benefits both country’s economies.

“Germany envisions deepening collaboration with Nigeria on green hydrogen across the entire value chain from production to transportation, storage, and utilization,” Gunther stated.

The statement also noted that Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, who spoke at the workshop, described hydrogen as a critical component of Nigeria’s strategy to diversify its energy mix, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and mitigate climate change.

“With strategic planning, hydrogen can become a cornerstone of our diversification agenda, reducing our over-reliance on crude oil exports while unlocking new revenue streams, industrial development, regional trade, and exports to the international market,” Bagudu stated.

Bagudu further highlighted Nigeria’s abundant renewable energy resources as an ideal foundation for green hydrogen production.

The statement added that Honourable Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Abel Igheghe, commended the German government for its unwavering support of Nigeria’s energy transition efforts, describing hydrogen as a promising solution to the country’s energy challenges.

The Director of Renewable Energy at the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mr. Ibrahim Sulu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the hydrogen initiative, pledging continuous cooperation with all stakeholders.

Also, the Country Director of GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Markus Wanger, described the workshop as a milestone in Nigeria’s energy diversification journey, noting that the draft National Hydrogen Policy would serve as a foundation for a sustainable hydrogen economy.

Other dignitaries present included Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe from the Federal Ministry of Environment and Dr. Odafe Ejenavi from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.