The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 1,721.29 points on the trading day that ended 27th May 2025, finally breaking through the long-anticipated 110,000 level.

The All-Share Index jumped from 109,884.93 to a record-high of 111,606.22, gaining 1.57% as it sailed past both the 110,000 and 111,000 marks, led by heavyweight AIRTEL AFRICA at the top of the advancers’ list.

Despite the broad rally in prices, total market volume dipped slightly, easing from 414.3 million shares to 409.5 million.

Meanwhile, market capitalization soared to N70.3 trillion across 15,992 deals, up from N69.2 trillion in the previous session.

Leading the pack of gainers were AIRTELAFRI and OMATEK, which surged by 10.00% and 9.23%, respectively.

On the losing side, MCNICHOLS and CWG saw sharp declines, shedding 9.80% and 9.50%.

CUSTODIAN and FIDELITY emerged as the most actively traded stocks of the day, attracting significant investor attention and volume throughout the session.

Market summary Current ASI: 111,606.22

Previous ASI: 109,884.93

Day Change: +1.57%

Year-to-Date Performance: +8.43%

Volume Traded: 409.5 million shares

Market Cap: N70.3 trillion Top 5 gainers AIRTELAFRI: Up 10.00% to N2372.50

OMATEK: Up 9.23% to N0.71

CORNERST: Up 8.63% to N3.40

NAHCO: Up 8.39% to N80.75

UPL: Up 6.47% to N5.10 Top 5 losers MCNICHOLS: Down 9.80% to N2.21

CWG: Down 9.50% to N9.05

CHAMPION: Down 7.38% to N6.90

REDSTAREX: Down 4.62% to N6.40

JAIZBANK: Down 4.46% to N3.21

Trading volume

Daily market volume dipped slightly, easing from 414.3 million shares in the previous session to 409.5 million.

CUSTODIAN led the charge, topping the activity chart with an impressive 37.5 million shares traded.

Close behind, FIDELITYBK saw continued momentum, with 36.9 million shares changing hands.

VERITASKAP also captured investor attention, recording a solid 33 million shares in trades.

Meanwhile, ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP maintained their presence on the board, with 27.4 million and 23.6 million shares exchanged, respectively.

Trading value

Market activity remained strong in terms of value, with several heavyweights leading the pack.

GTCO topped the value chart, recording trades worth N1.57 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed closely with N1.3 billion in transactions.

CUSTODIAN posted a solid N752.1 million in turnover, while FIDELITYBK contributed N676.3 million.

UBA rounded out the top value trades with N596.6 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), bullish sentiment continued:

AIRTEL AFRICA led with a strong 10.00% gain.

ARADEL followed, rising 4.76%, while LAFARGE climbed 3.09%.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES posted a modest 1.02% increase.

In the FUGAZ group:

GTCO rose 2.05%, ZENITHBANK gained 0.52%, and ACCESSCORP edged up 0.23%.

UBA advanced 1.31%, while FIRSTHOLD added 0.19%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index’s climb above the 110,000 mark, a level it had been approaching since early 2025, is expected to boost investor sentiment across the market in the coming sessions.

Should heavyweight stocks, many of which have remained relatively subdued in recent sessions, continue their upward trajectory, the index may gain further momentum in the near term.