In celebration of its journey as a purpose-driven financial institution and its growing impact footprint, Sage Grey Finance Limited, a licensed financial institution committed to creating sustainable impact through lending, investments, fund management, and strategic advisory services, hosted stakeholders, clients, and development partners at its flagship event, “Advancing Impact: Sage Grey’s Way Forward”, at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

The event marked a defining moment in the company’s journey as a purpose-driven financial institution, showcasing its commitment to sustainable development and unveiling its next phase of impact-focused financial solutions.

“In today’s interconnected world, businesses cannot thrive long-term in isolation from the health and prosperity of the communities and environment they operate within,” said Temitope Runsewe, Managing Director and CEO at Sage Grey. “Ignoring this reality is no longer just a missed opportunity; it is a strategic risk. Impact and financial returns are not mutually exclusive. We see them as intertwined forces, capable of creating a powerful synergy where positive social and environmental outcomes drive robust financial performance and vice versa.”

RelatedStories No Content Available

Since its inception in 2021, Sage Grey has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative financial solutions that drive measurable environmental and social outcomes. With a steadfast focus on aligning its operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the company continues to integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations into every aspect of its business.

Beyond SMEs, the company is also championing innovative community-focused financial models. Among those impacted is Morit International School, which allows parents to pay fees using recyclable plastics, a project that promotes both environmental sustainability and educational access.

“Sage Grey’s support has strengthened our efforts to make inclusive education more accessible,” said Patrick Mbera, Principal of Morit International School. “With their support, we’ve been able to expand the reach and impact of our plastic-for-fees initiative — helping more families send their children to school with dignity while promoting recycling and environmental awareness across our community.”

The #AdvancingImpact event marked a major milestone in Sage Grey’s journey, celebrating its achievements and setting the stage for its next chapter. The program featured the premiere of a corporate video titled “Our Impact Journey”, testimonials from community partners and clients, and the unveiling of three new impact-focused initiatives—the Sage Grey Catalyst Fund for women and youth entrepreneurs, offering blended finance and leadership acceleration; the MSME Growth Engine, providing flexible funding and business development support to small and growing enterprises; and the Community Empowerment Fund (CEF), a grassroots-driven initiative offering tiered grants and capacity-building to community-led projects. These initiatives underline the company’s deepened commitment to inclusive, sustainable development and financial innovation across Nigeria.

A key highlight of the event was an interactive stakeholder panel discussion and Q&A session on “Driving Impact Financing Opportunities in Africa,” featuring four distinguished speakers: Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, Special Advisor to Lagos Governor: Office of Climate Change & Circular Economy, Dr. Uchechukwu Nwachuku, Chief Impact Officer: Bank of Industry, Mr. Ajibola Falola, Risk Management Partner: BDO Professional Services, Ms. Damilola Owolabi, Managing Director: Selai Gas Station Limited, and Mr. Adejumo Atiba, Executive Director: Sage Grey Finance Limited. The panel explored the evolving role of financial institutions in unlocking capital for good, and the policy, innovation, and partnership pathways needed to scale impact financing across the continent.

Leading up to the event, Sage Grey hosted a School Debate Competition on May 6, encouraging youth engagement around the role of the private sector in community development, and the #ImpactFinance Walkathon on May 10, designed to build momentum and public awareness around the company’s mission.

Sage Grey Finance Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, integrated into the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), and a proud member of the Finance Houses Association of Nigeria (FHAN).