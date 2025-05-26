Ever glanced at your account and spotted an unexpected subscription charge — one you forgot, thought you canceled, or never noticed in the first place? Whether it’s a streaming service, a forgotten free trial, or an app quietly draining your balance, you’re not the only one.

The good news? OPay’s got your back with a smarter way to stop unwanted debits before they happen.”

With the rise of online services, Nigerians now have access to more global and local platforms than ever before.

But that also means more recurring charges — some expected, others not so much. Whether you used your OPay virtual card or your physical card to sign up, managing these charges used to mean deactivating your card entirely or contacting the service provider for a cancellation.

Now, OPay’s Card Control feature flips the script. Directly from your OPay app, you can now view, pause, or turn-off recurring payments tied to any subscription — without needing to deactivate your card or jump through customer service hoops.

The feature is designed to give users full autonomy over their spending. When you open the app and navigate to the “Cards” section, click on “Manage Online Merchant.” You’ll see an intelligent dashboard showing active subscriptions linked to your card. From there, you can pause a specific merchant — let’s say cable subscriptions, streaming services, cloud storage services, or loan apps— and prevent them from making any further deductions. Want the service back? Just unpause it. You’re in control the entire time.

This is particularly useful for people who test out new platforms or those who forget about trials turning into monthly deductions. One user, Oluwatimileyin from X, shared his story:

“One feature I love about their virtual cards is the ability to block specific merchants after a transaction until I’m ready to renew my subscription. No surprise renewal.”

OPay isn’t just offering a tool; it’s offering peace of mind. It understands the reality of how Nigerians spend today, across multiple devices, platforms, and regions, and has responded with a solution built to protect that lifestyle.

Where automation makes spending easier, OPay is making sure that control stays with the user. Because it’s not just about making payments. It’s about owning every Naira, every charge, and every choice tied to your money.

So, if you’re tired of waking up to surprise charges from forgotten subscriptions, it might be time to take back control, right from your OPay app.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.