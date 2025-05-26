RelatedStories No Content Available

Nigerians have begun to react following revelations that the National Assembly allocated N393.29 billion for streetlight projects in the 2025 national budget.

The amount covers 1,477 projects across federal constituencies and senatorial districts—an average of N266.4 million per project.

The figures were revealed in a recent report by BudgIT, Nigeria’s civic tech organisation dedicated to promoting transparency, citizen engagement, and accountability in public finance.

The organisation’s analysis focused on the insertions made by the National Assembly in the 2025 budget, exposing the scale and fragmentation of constituency and zonal projects across the country.

According to the report, lawmakers inserted a total of N653.19 billion worth of projects in federal constituencies, and another N444.04 billion in senatorial districts figures that reflect the input of Nigeria’s 469 federal lawmakers (comprising 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives).

These projects, often introduced under the zonal intervention or constituency project scheme, are meant to deliver grassroots development but have routinely attracted public scrutiny over execution, cost, and value.

Following the report’s publication, Nairametrics scoured social media, particularly reactions to BudgIT’s disclosure, to gauge how Nigerians are responding to the significant funds allocated for streetlighting. The reactions offer a window into public sentiment on spending priorities, legislative accountability, and the broader direction of national development.

BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng)

BudgIT Nigeria, via its official X account, flagged the N393.29 billion allocated for 1,477 streetlight projects in the 2025 budget, noting that the average cost of N266 million per project appeared excessively inflated, and sarcastically questioned whether Nigeria was “installing the sun” given the scale and cost of the provision.

“With the amount of ‘Streetlights’ in this 2025 budget, Nigeria is supposed to be the Light of the World. 1,477 Streetlights for N393.29 billion. That’s N266 MILLION per light. Are we installing the sun?” — BudgIT Nigeria on X (@BudgITng)

With the amount of “Streetlights” in this 2025 budget, Nigeria is supposed to be the Light of the World. 🔦 1,477 Streetlights for N393.29 billion 🤯 That’s N266 MILLION per light. Are we installing the sun? Here are some of the insertions and how much they will cost. 📌 538… pic.twitter.com/tdpx3eDLNd — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) May 26, 2025

Uwem Ekpo, PhD (@ekpotek)

Uwem Ekpo, a professor, responded to BudgIT’s post via X by recounting a failed streetlight project on Fajol-Agegunle Road in Abeokuta, which, according to him, has never worked since it was installed. He added that solar streetlights are now being set up to replace the non-functional ones, calling it a striking example of the country’s alarming waste of public funds.

“The electrified street light installed and commissioned on Fajol-Agegunle road in Abeokuta has never worked for one day. Now they are also installing solar street lights to replace it. The amount of waste of public funds in this country is unbelievable.”

The electrified street light installed and commissioned on Fajol-Agegunle road in Abeokuta has never worked for one day. Now there are also installing solar street lights to replace it. The amount of waste of public funds in this country is unbelievable. — Uwem Ekpo, PhD (@ekpotek) May 26, 2025

TreelessHill (@TreelessHills)

TreelessHill, a Nigerian commenting on X, drew from personal experience, stating that the streetlights installed in front of his private residence cost less than N250,000 each. He noted having two such lights, suggesting that the N266 million average per project in the national budget was wildly disproportionate.

“The street lights I got in front of my private residence are not up to N250000, I got 2 in front of my building.”

The street lights i got in front of my private residence is not up to N250000, i got 2 front of my building — TreelessHill (@TreelessHills) May 26, 2025

Today’s History (@Olusola8)

Today’s History (@Olusola8), responding on X, expressed deep concern over the approval of N266 million per streetlight project. He questioned the logic and legitimacy behind such a figure, calling it outrageous and insane that such costs were approved in the budget.

“This is a serious concern for Nigerians. What is the cost of mounting a street light? In what country can a contractor use N266 MILLION to mount a streetlight? It is outrageous and insane to approve this as a budget.”

This is a serious concern for Nigerians. What is the cost of mounting a street light? In what country can a contractor use N266 MILLION to mount a street light? It is outrageous and insane to approve this as a budget. #2025Budget @BudgITng #NigeriaBudget #Nigeria https://t.co/BNnKVv3gkT — Today's History (@Olusola8) May 26, 2025

Big Deraa042 @BigDeraa042

Big Deraa042, commenting on X, criticized the National Assembly’s allocation for streetlights, expressing frustration that leaders seem disconnected from the people’s welfare. He questioned how a single streetlight installation could possibly cost N266 million.

“Our leaders are not after our well-being, because tell me how one streetlight will cost N266 million to install.”

Our leaders are not after our well being,Because tell me how one street lights will cost 266 million to install https://t.co/OAzIkRybb9 — Big Deraa042🇳🇬🇹🇬🇷🇺😇 (@BigDeraa042) May 26, 2025

#IAccount @IsaacNoble14

#IAccount (@IsaacNoble14), reacting on X, condemned the National Assembly’s budget, expressing frustration that oversight agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) appear to ignore such revelations. He called for Nigerians to wake up to these issues.

“What is really wrong with @nassnigeria, this criminality needs to end, sadly @icpcnigeria and @officialEFCC turn the other way when revelation like this comes out… #NigeriansWakeUp”

What is really wrong with @nassnigeria, this criminality needs to end, sadly @icpcnigeria and @officialEFCC turn the other way when revelation like this comes out… #NigeriansWakeUp https://t.co/OOwd2CG8Od — #IAccount (@IsaacNoble14) May 26, 2025

Frank ✮ (@_Bigsub)

Frank (@_Bigsub), commenting on X, questioned the consistency and transparency of streetlight funding over the years. He asked for data on streetlight projects from the previous year and the last government, highlighting concerns that some areas receiving billions are getting funded again within a span of less than three years.

“Can you give us data for streetlight for last year, and last govt., if possible, some areas that got billions are getting it again in not up to 3 years.”

Can you give us data for street light for last year , and last govt .if possible some areas that got billions are getting it again in not up to 3years — Frank ✮ (@_Bigsub) May 26, 2025

Chikwado Cyprian @ChikwadoCy

Chikwado Cyprian, a cybersecurity professional, shared his frustration on X over what he described as Nigeria’s long-standing pattern of unproductive and wasteful spending. He condemned politicians for squandering national resources while lamenting the public’s silence and sense of defeat.

“Nigeria is incredibly unproductive and criminally wasteful! This has been ongoing for generations now, for long will this recipe for disaster continue? Politicians lay so much to waste Nigerian resources and its evil. What’s worse? The people remain mute and defeated. Tragic!”

Nigeria is incredibly unproductive and criminally wasteful! This has been ongoing for generations now, for long will this recipe for disaster continue? Politicians lay so much to waste Nigerian resources and its evil. What’s worse? The people remain mute and defeated. Tragic! — Chikwado Cyprian (@ChikwadoCy) May 26, 2025