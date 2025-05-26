Islam is not just a religion, it is a complete way of life that governs not only how we live but also how we depart. From daily transactions to acts of worship, to the way wealth is earned, spent, and ultimately passed on, Islam provides detailed guidance rooted in justice, equity, and accountability.

Yet one critical area often overlooked by Muslims is estate planning, specifically, ensuring that their wealth is distributed in a manner that complies with Shariah.

In this article, we explore why every Muslim should consider creating a Shariah-compliant estate plan and how doing so reflects a powerful continuation of faith, family responsibility, and purposeful giving.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Why Estate Planning Matters in Islam

The Qur’an dedicates more verses to the topic of inheritance than almost any other subject. These detailed prescriptions are not merely suggestions, they are divine commands meant to preserve fairness and protect family unity after one’s passing.

“It is an obligation upon you, when death approaches any of you, if he leaves wealth, to make a bequest for parents and near relatives according to what is acceptable, a duty upon the righteous.”— Qur’an 2:180

Despite this clarity, many Muslims delay or ignore estate planning, assuming it can be addressed later or left to surviving relatives. Unfortunately, this often results in:

Wealth being distributed through secular legal systems that do not reflect Islamic rules

Family disputes and uncertainty

Rightful heirs—especially women, children, or distant relatives being excluded

The loss of opportunity for charitable giving (sadaqah jariyah)

What is a Shariah-Compliant Estate Plan?

A Shariah-compliant estate plan aligns both with Islamic inheritance laws and the legal frameworks of the country you live in (such as Nigeria’s mixed legal system). It ensures:

Mandatory shares are given to rightful heirs (as specified in the Qur’an)

A wasiyyah (bequest) of up to one-third of the estate may be made to non-heirs or for charitable causes

Any remaining debts (including zakat and funeral costs) are paid first before distribution

The appointment of an executor or trustee to carry out the distribution according to Islamic principles

In Nigeria, estate planning for Muslims may involve combining legal documents with Islamic principles, including the creation of Islamic Private Trusts, to ensure that assets are protected, properly managed, and distributed in accordance with faith. This often requires collaboration between legal and Shariah professionals to ensure the estate plan is valid, enforceable, and aligned with Islamic law.

Preserving Harmony and Protecting Heirs

At its heart, Islamic estate planning is about justice and the prevention of fitnah (conflict). Without a plan, wealth may be tied up in court, consumed by legal fees, or cause lifelong rifts among family members. With a plan, beneficiaries are clearly identified, and the distribution follows a divine blueprint that everyone understands and accepts.

A thoughtful estate plan ensures:

Spouses, children, and extended family receive their rightful shares

Uncertainty is removed, and family unity is preserved

There is a clear process to manage and distribute wealth, even over time

Using Islamic Trusts for Faithful Wealth Management

A powerful yet underutilised tool in Shariah-compliant estate planning is the Islamic Private Trust.

This is a legal arrangement where a person (the Settlor) transfers assets to a Trustee, who manages and distributes them to the Beneficiaries according to instructions that comply with Islamic law. Islamic Private Trusts are particularly helpful when:

You want to protect minors or dependents by managing their inheritance over time

You own complex or high-value assets (like real estate or shares) that need structured oversight

You want to combine wealth preservation with sadaqah jariyah, ensuring part of your assets support continuous charitable impact.

You need to navigate both secular and Islamic law, especially in mixed-legal systems like Nigeria.

By establishing an Islamic Private Trust, you not only ensure the smooth distribution of wealth but also maintain religious integrity while offering administrative efficiency. It becomes a living expression of stewardship, allowing your values to continue even in your absence.

Honouring Faith Through Charitable Giving (Wasiyyah & Sadaqah Jariyah)

Islam encourages believers to not only care for family but also to leave behind a legacy of benefit to society. The wasiyyah allows Muslims to allocate up to one-third of their estate to causes they care about, be it supporting orphans, funding education, or sustaining a local mosque. This is where the concept of sadaqah jariyah (continuous charity) becomes powerful.

“When a person dies, their deeds end except for three: ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge, and a righteous child who prays for them.”— Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Sahih Muslim.

Through a well-structured estate plan, you can support causes that continue to earn you reward long after death, turning your wealth into a perpetual source of blessings.

Taking the First Step: What You Need to Do

Creating a Shariah-compliant estate plan doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s how to begin:

List all assets and liabilities – Include real estate, bank accounts, investments, and personal property. Identify your Islamic heirs – Know who is entitled under Islamic law and in what proportions. Consider charitable intentions – Decide if you want to make a wasiyyah for a cause or an individual. Consult Islamic and legal experts – Work with professionals who understand both Shariah and your country’s laws. Create your will and/or Islamic Private Trust – Ensure documentation is clear, enforceable, and faith-aligned Appoint an executor or trustee – Choose someone trustworthy to carry out your wishes. Document everything formally – Ensure your estate plan is signed, witnessed, and legally binding.

How Can Professionals Help?

Creating a Shariah-compliant estate plan is not just a matter of faith, it is also a matter of precision. It involves deeply understanding Islamic inheritance laws, interpreting them in light of local legal systems like Nigeria’s, and applying them to unique family and financial circumstances. This is where professional guidance becomes essential.

At Coronation Trustees, we help Muslims translate their values into lasting legacies. Our expertise bridges the gap between Shariah principles and statutory compliance, ensuring your estate is distributed in a way that is both legally valid and spiritually sound.

Whether it is:

Designing a compliant will

Structuring an Islamic Private Trust

Advising on Wasiyyah allocations

Managing charitable distributions

Or administering estates with fairness and confidentiality

…we deliver tailored solutions rooted in trust, clarity, and respect.

Some of our clients focus on protecting their children’s future. Others are driven by the need to care for aging parents or to ensure their legacy supports ongoing charity. Whatever your priorities, we help craft estate plans that are true to your faith and practical in execution.

To explore how we can support your Shariah-compliant estate planning journey, contact us at trustee@coronationnt.com or call 09074083213. You can also visit our website on trustees.coronation.ng for personalized services.

Let your legacy be halal, intentional, and enduring, with the right guidance by your side.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Faith and Responsibility

Your wealth is not just a blessing, it is a trust from Allah. How you distribute it after death is a final act of ibadah (worship). A Shariah-compliant estate plan, including Islamic Private Trusts, allows you to uphold justice, fulfill family duties, and contribute to lasting good.

Don’t leave your legacy to chance.

Plan today with intention, so that your values, your faith, and your love for your family continue to live on tomorrow.