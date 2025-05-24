The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a record-breaking revenue of N1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the N600 billion generated during the same period in 2023.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, made the disclosure in a forthcoming State House documentary marking President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

He attributed the surge in revenue to sweeping reforms under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Adeniyi explained that the significant increase was not driven by higher import volumes, which have actually declined due to foreign exchange constraints, but by improvements in operational efficiency, transparency, and enforcement.

“We collected N1.3 trillion in Q1 2025 alone. This was not due to higher import volumes,” he said.

“Imports had dropped due to foreign exchange constraints. What has changed are efficiency, transparency, and enforcement,” the Comptroller-General said.

According to presidential spokesperson Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Adeniyi highlighted that enhanced technological deployment, improved port operations, and stricter control of revenue leakages contributed to the gains. He also cited a renewed culture of accountability across Customs commands.

Digitalisation efforts yielding results

The Customs chief revealed that the Service is set to roll out the E-Customs Modernisation Project, a $3.2 billion initiative designed to digitise cargo processing, surveillance, and payment systems at ports and border posts nationwide.

“We’re laying the foundation to move from a manual, paper-based system to a fully digital service,” he said. “The E-Customs Project is central to our future. Once fully deployed, we project it will add 250 billion dollars in cumulative revenue over 20 years.”

Adeniyi also announced progress on the newly launched Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, which enables pre-vetted, compliant importers to enjoy expedited processing, reducing port congestion and boosting trust in the system.

“It’s about trust and efficiency. If you’re compliant, you get green-lane treatment. This is how modern customs systems work globally,” he noted.

On enforcement, the Comptroller-General confirmed intensified anti-smuggling operations, with over N64 billion recovered from under-assessed or undervalued imports in the last nine months. Major smuggling syndicates operating at Seme, Idiroko, Katsina, and Sokoto borders have been dismantled.

He added that joint border patrol task forces, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, DSS, and Police, have significantly enhanced border security and revenue protection.

“We’re no longer just chasing smugglers in the bush. We’re using data, surveillance drones, and port intelligence to act in real-time,” Adeniyi said.

To streamline trade and reduce business costs, Adeniyi said the NCS is accelerating the implementation of the National Single Window—a digital platform that will integrate all government agencies involved in cargo clearance.

“Right now, you deal with up to 15 agencies manually. With the Single Window, you’ll do it all online, in one place. This will slash clearance time and costs,” he explained.

He added that clearance timelines at Apapa and Tin Can Ports have already dropped from 21 days to between 7 and 10 days for compliant importers.

The NCS, he said, has also introduced fast-track lanes for agricultural exports and is collaborating with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to streamline outbound cargo processes in line with the federal government’s non-oil export drive.

“We are promoting exports aggressively. In 2024, Nigeria formally exported over N340 billion worth of solid minerals and agro commodities—a 38% increase. We’re aiming even higher for 2025,” he noted.

Adeniyi further disclosed that the Customs Service itself is undergoing a transformation, with over 1,800 officers receiving training in advanced data analytics, risk profiling, and artificial intelligence.

What you should know

In March 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) launched a locally developed registration portal, B-Odogwu, to provide a unified system for stakeholders, including shippers, terminal operators, and traders, to access and manage their information system.

The B-Bodogwu system was a significant step towards achieving a single National entry window and promoting transparency in trade facilitation.