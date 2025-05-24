The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, on Saturday, has alerted the general public that it has not yet commenced any process for the sale of the 753-unit housing estate recovered from former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba , on Saturday, 24th May, 2025.

The statement is in response to reports reaching the Ministry indicating that scammers were already on the move to defraud Nigerians, claiming they have slots from the housing ministry to sell the houses, asking for N500,000 for the purchase of non non-existent expression of interest form.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Housing Ministry Reacts

Reacting to the development, the Ministry, which just took over the estate from the EFCC, stressed that the houses will be completed by the Ministry and all the necessary infrastructure will be provided before offering them to the public for sale and for the special needs of the government.

“The Hon Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa had in that regard announced that the Ministry would set up a technical committee to carry out a physical assessment of the facility, conduct integrity test of the buildings, and ascertain the infrastructure needs that will make the estate habitable and finally come up with the disposal strategy,” the statement partly reads.

The public was subsequently informed that the Ministry will give a clear and adequate announcement, as well as a strategy outlined for the sales of the houses, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ministry warned Nigerians not to fall victim to fraudsters while advising them to directly contact the ministry’s officials through the departments of Public Building and Housing Development, and the Press and Public Relations for clarification before they commit any resources as regards to the purchase of the houses.

The Ministry assured stakeholders that the process for the sale of the property will be guided by transparency, public accountability, and inclusivity, while delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the housing sector.

What you should know

Recall that the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa had on Wednesday inspected the said 753-unit housing estate in Abuja, assuring Nigerians of more of such recoveries.

The minister stated that while the recovery is “outstanding”, many such patterns of recovery are ongoing.

“As you can all see, this is the biggest recovery of its kind in the history of this country, 753 housing units recovered within just about a year of his appointment.

“Many more recoveries are ongoing, and we assure Nigerians that we will see more of such results. Nigerians will be better for it, ” the Minister said.

The minister further urged the public to support the EFCC in its mission to cleanse the country of economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC highlighted that though 753 units were initially declared, the number of recovered properties might increase after remodeling and valuation.

The recovery followed a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, FCT, Court, Abuja, on December 2, 2024.

The forfeiture was based on provisions in Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act, 2006, and Section 44(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

The EFCC argued that the estate was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Justice Onwuegbuzie, in his ruling, stated that the respondent failed to justify ownership of the estate, which was “reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The Ministry has not yet announced the timeline for the sale, but is expected to provide more details once the assessment of the estate is completed.

Furthermore, since the forfeiture order was issued by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, a court of first instance, the order may be tested by the disagreeing parties at superior courts, for final determination of the development.