Seeds & Pennies, the retail lending subsidiary of Liberty Assured, has announced the successful raise of $1.1 million (N1.7 billion) in debt funding.

This capital injection fuels the company’s mission of delivering inclusive credit to underserved Nigerians—especially women-led microbusinesses—and introduces new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products focused on asset acquisitions for MSMEs, mobile device financing, and a ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ service in pilot phase.

The funding round, capped by a recent $425,000 (N680 million) inflow, underscores investors’ confidence in Seeds & Pennies’ field-driven lending model.

Over this quarter alone, the fast-growing lender recorded $625,000 (N1 billion) in collections and disbursed $500,000 (N800 million) in new loans.

“This is more than just a funding milestone—it’s validation that community-first, inclusive financial systems can thrive at scale,” said Otimeyin Igbene, Founder of Liberty Assured. “We’ve spent years refining a model that genuinely works for the people who need credit the most, and we’re proud to be building on the backs of strong women, underpinned by data-driven decisions.”

Currently operating 40 branches across Lagos with a 300-strong workforce—80% of whom are women, Seeds & Pennies is set to reach 50 branches within Lagos before expanding to 50 more branches across key Nigerian states by the end of 2026.

“At the heart of Seeds & Pennies is a powerful women-empowering-women ecosystem,” noted Nosiru Sonoiki, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Assured. “Our field agents—mostly women—are not just lending money. They’re changing lives, driving growth, and creating ripple effects in communities. With our upcoming BNPL products and ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ service, we’re broadening access to essential resources like assets, mobile devices, and even monthly rent payments.”

The newly secured funds—60% from a lead institutional investor and the remainder from a consortium of private debt investors—will be deployed to expand lending capacity, strengthen underwriting systems, scale AI-driven collections technology, and deepen Seeds & Pennies’ community footprint across Nigeria.

“This funding supercharges our expansion strategy and product roadmap,” explained Damilola Afolayan, General Manager at Seeds & Pennies. “We’re not just growing for growth’s sake; we’re investing in people, infrastructure, and intelligence. This includes our new BNPL offerings for MSMEs, mobile device acquisition programs to deepen digital adoption, and our pilot ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ product. Our goal is to make access to credit—and now essential services—as simple and reliable as the market women we serve deserve.”

With its grassroots approach—leveraging field intelligence, behavioral underwriting, and trust-based servicing—Seeds & Pennies stands at the intersection of fintech innovation and human connection. As it prepares to enter new markets and broaden its impact, this funding marks a new chapter rooted in growth, inclusion, and the conviction that, when done right, credit can reshape lives and communities for the better.