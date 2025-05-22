Seamfix Limited, a platinum sponsor at the 2025 Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions (CCISONFI) Annual Conference, reaffirmed its commitment to tackling insider fraud and improving workforce access control in the financial services industry through its cutting-edge identity and access management (IAM) solution.

Held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the conference brought together Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), IT executives, and security professionals from across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem to discuss emerging cybersecurity challenges and strategies for resilience in a fast-evolving digital world.

At the heart of Seamfix’s message was the urgent need for banks and financial institutions to adopt biometric-based Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) as a safeguard against insider threats. In his remarks, Chimezie Emewulu, Group CEO and Co-founder of Seamfix, emphasized the importance of identity-driven security in today’s multi-cloud environments where visibility and access control remain critical concerns.

“Insider fraud is a recurring issue that thrives on weak access control and poor visibility. That is why we built Seamfix iAM. It incorporates biometric-based MFA that authenticates users at the application layer, which goes beyond device-based security. This makes it impossible for unauthorized users to bypass internal controls. With this approach, identity becomes a non-negotiable part of system access,” Emewulu stated.

Seamfix iAM enables financial institutions to maintain strict access governance, prevent lingering access by ex-employees, and respond in real time to unauthorized login attempts. This is especially crucial in an era where insider breaches account for a significant portion of fraud incidents within organizations. According to Tekedia, in Q2 2024 alone, Nigerian banks experienced a 23.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in insider fraud cases, rising from 47 incidents in Q1 to 58 in Q2. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2024 also reported that approximately 70% of fraud in the Nigerian banking sector is due to insider collaboration.

“Our solution ensures that every login is tied to a verifiable identity. If someone tries to access a system without proper clearance, not only are they blocked, but an alert is triggered immediately, with biometric time stamps ensuring non-repudiation” Emewulu added.

The 2025 CCISONFI Conference served as a collaborative platform for stakeholders to explore forward-looking technologies, regulatory expectations and best practices in cybersecurity. Seamfix’s presence underscored its continued role in shaping the future of secure digital identity in Nigeria’s financial sector.

About Seamfix

Seamfix is a leading provider of digital identity and cybersecurity solutions. From advanced biometric data capture to secure identity verification and process automation, Seamfix empowers businesses and government agencies to protect data, prevent fraud, and deliver trusted digital services at scale.

Learn more: www.seamfix.com

About CCISONFI

The Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions (CCISONFI) is an industry-led body dedicated to improving cybersecurity awareness, fostering collaboration, and driving best practices among Nigeria’s financial sector security leaders.

Learn more: www.ccisonfi.org/