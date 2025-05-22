Lagos State government disclosed that it has disbursed N2.46 billion to 8,690 vulnerable residents over the past one year through the Sanwo-Olu Listens Financial Assistance Programme.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Ikeja.

Dr. Tajudeen explained that the financial assistance is aimed at addressing challenges faced by vulnerable Lagosians, including medical bills, rent, education, and support for small businesses.

“It is a well-known fact that vulnerable citizens face numerous challenges – from high medical bills to difficulties in paying rent, providing education for their children, and sustaining small businesses.

“In response, the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Sanwo-Olu, established the Sanwo-Olu Listens Financial Assistance Programme in 2020.

“This initiative not only provides direct financial relief, but also embodies the government’s enduring commitment to compassion, inclusivity and economic empowerment.

“So far, N2.46 billion has been disbursed through this initiative, positively impacting 8,690 lives,” he said.

Upcoming N1.6 billion disbursement for Sallah

Dr. Tajudeen announced that an additional N1.6 billion will be distributed to about 1,000 beneficiaries within the next two weeks as part of Sallah festive palliatives.

“This Sallah palliative is part of our broader effort to ease the financial burden on our most disadvantaged citizens during festive periods.

It is important to emphasise that the Sanwo-Olu Listens social intervention programme is ongoing.

It creates pathways for economic participation and stability, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to poverty reduction and inclusive growth,” he said.

More insights

The Special Adviser also highlighted the Eko Cares initiative that empowered over 6,000 vulnerable entrepreneurs with sustainable income sources.

“Over 6,000 beneficiaries have been empowered to build sustainable sources of income, thereby enhancing economic resilience and family welfare.”

“Additionally, over N400 million was allocated for mother, infant, and child development to ensure adequate nutrition for beneficiaries.

“We were able to reach 6,280 beneficiaries in the year under review; we intend to build on this by God’s grace,” he noted.

The special adviser said that the Snacks for Thought initiative was also launched to improve nutrition and learning for public school students, feeding 11,965 pupils with balanced diets.

“We fed 11,965 pupils in our schools with balanced diets like rice with various choices of protein, and our children are better for it,” he said

Dr. Tajudeen also reported that over 400,000 pieces of feedback were received via the Citizens Gate digital platform in the past year, helping improve government responsiveness and inclusiveness.