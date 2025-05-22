FirstHoldCo Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the N500 billion capitalization target set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stating that it expects to achieve the requirement within a few weeks.

At the same time, the financial institution has pledged higher dividends for shareholders at the conclusion of the 2025 financial year, signaling confidence in its profitability and future growth potential.

During its 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos on Thursday, FirstHoldCo approved a dividend of 60 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to N25.13 billion, a substantial increase from the N14.36 billion distributed in 2023.

Chairman Femi Otedola Reassures Investors

Speaking at the AGM, FirstHoldCo Chairman, Femi Otedola, addressed the concerns of shareholders, assuring them that once the N500 billion capitalization requirement is met, the company will prioritize enhancing dividend payouts.

“I will never put water in a basket; my foray into this institution is very divine,” Otedola declared.

“Today, after we have completed the private placement, which we are embarking on in another two weeks, I would have invested over N300 billion into this institution. Most of you shareholders, I know very well, we’ve been on this journey since the days of African Petroleum, 2007. So it’s been a long way.”

He added, “We thank God for his grace, and I want to assure you that I, too, as a shareholder, am not going to accept a 60 kobo dividend. I will not. Considering how much I’ve invested in this institution, I want you to be patient. God’s time is the best.”

Otedola also credited President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy credibility under Governor Yemi Cardoso as the key reasons behind his N320 billion personal investment in First Bank.

Balancing Growth and Shareholder Returns

In response to shareholder concerns, FirstHoldCo Group Managing Director (GMD), Wale Oyedeji, explained that paying higher dividends at this stage could hinder capital-raising efforts.

“Just to let you know, it would have been counterproductive to pay very high dividends when we are in the process of raising capital,” Oyedeji stated.

He assured investors that higher dividends will be prioritized after the capitalization process is finalized.

“By the end of this year, we would have completed our capital raise. Our chairman and major shareholder has also given us comfort that we will meet the N500 billion capital requirement for the bank in the next few weeks.”

Strong Financial Performance in 2024

FirstHoldCo Plc reported exceptional financial growth, according to its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Pre-tax profit surged by 124.77% to N781.88 billion, up from N347.87 billion in 2023.

Profit after tax jumped by 115.12% to N663.49 billion.

Gross earnings experienced a 105.71% year-on-year increase, reaching N3.212 trillion.

The financial statements also revealed that FirstHoldCo has 35.90 billion shares outstanding. Notably, Femi Otedola increased his total (direct and indirect) holdings by 108.83%, growing from 2.03 billion shares in 2023 to 4.23 billion shares in 2024—bringing his stake to 11.80% of the company’s total shares.

Q1 2025 Performance: Robust Growth Continues

In the first quarter of 2025, FirstHoldCo earned N625.281 billion in interest income, marking a 40.15% increase compared to N446.146 billion recorded in Q1 2024.

Additionally, its loan book expanded to N13.205 trillion, reflecting a 9.40% increase from N12.07 trillion as of December 2024, further solidifying its strong market position.

As FirstHoldCo inches closer to achieving its capitalization goals, shareholders are eager to see how these financial milestones will translate into greater dividends and long-term profitability.

What you should know

Some commercial banks, including Access Bank and Zenith Bank, have already met the N500 billion capitalization requirement.

While commercial banks with international authorization must now meet a minimum capital base of N500 billion, those with national authorization need N200 billion.

Regional authorization holders are required to maintain N50 billion. Merchant banks must have N50 billion, and non-interest banks with national and regional authorization must have N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.