Guinea Insurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Temitope Borishade as the new Chairman of its Board, along with three Non-Executive Directors, as it aims to drive long-term growth.

The appointments, which took effect on May 17, follow the completion of tenure for six outgoing directors who have diligently served the company.

In an official statement released by the Company Secretary, Chinenye Nwankwo, on Tuesday, the newly appointed Non-Executive Directors are Mrs. Bernice Izilen Okosun, Mrs. Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, and Dr. Nkemakonam Chukwukaodinaka Okeke.

Meet the Newly Appointed Leaders

Mr. Temitope Borishade – Board Chairman

Mr. Borishade brings a wealth of experience in corporate strategy, governance, business development, accounting, and finance. He is a Partner at Borishade & Co., a consulting firm specializing in these areas.

Before establishing Borishade & Co., he held significant leadership roles, including serving as Deputy Managing Director at Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and Managing Director at Global Scansystems Technology Ltd. His professional journey began at Deloitte, where he worked in assurance and advisory services before transitioning to investment banking at Zenith Capital.

Mrs. Bernice Izilen Okosun – Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Okosun is a distinguished lawyer, chartered insurer, and risk management expert with over three decades of experience in the insurance, oil and gas, and financial services sectors. She previously served as General Manager of Risk Management & Claims at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was a Director on the Board of NNPC Captive Insurance Company in Guernsey, UK.

Currently, she holds Board positions at JRJ Excellence Academy and VICKIZY Nigeria Limited. Mrs. Okosun obtained her LL.B from the University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators.

Mrs. Ijeoma Pearl Okoro – Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Okoro is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and development sectors. A Trustee of The Rotary Foundation, she has also held key leadership roles at Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc.

Beyond corporate leadership, Mrs. Okoro serves with the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, where she focuses on partnerships and humanitarian services. She holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and has completed the prestigious Advanced Management Program at Lagos Business School.

Renowned for her leadership, creativity, and people management skills, she has built a strong reputation in both business and philanthropy.

Dr. Nkemakonam Chukwukaodinaka Okeke – Non-Executive Director

Dr. Okeke is a respected technocrat, academic, and public servant with over 30 years of experience spanning engineering, economics, academia, and governance. He holds a Ph.D. in Monetary Economics and an MBA in Management from Howard University, USA, as well as a B.Sc. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

His career in public service includes two consecutive terms as the Deputy Governor of Anambra State from 2014 to 2022. Prior to his tenure in government, he built a distinguished academic career at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, where he rose to Senior Lecturer and Acting Head of the Department of Economics.

Dr. Okeke is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a COREN-registered engineer, and an active member of the Nigerian Economic Society. His unique combination of technical expertise, academic achievements, and administrative experience makes him a valuable addition to the Board.

What you should know

The appointments follow the completion of tenure for several distinguished board members, including outgoing Chairman Mr. Godson Ugochukwu, and Non-Executive Directors Mr. Chukwuemeka Uzoukwu, Alhaji Hassan Dantata, Mr. Simon Oladayo Bolaji, Mr. Anthony Achebe, and the late Mohamed Atahir Tahir, who sadly passed away in February 2025.

Guinea Insurance Plc expressed confidence in the new board members, stating that the Board believes these seasoned professionals will enhance governance, improve compliance, and drive the long-term growth of Guinea Insurance Plc.

With this leadership transition, the company aims to strengthen its corporate governance framework and drive strategic growth initiatives that will ensure continued success in Nigeria’s insurance sector.