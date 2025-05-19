The Federal Government has commenced discussions with China’s BAIC Motor Corporation Limited to explore the deployment of innovative battery swap technology as part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s energy and transportation sectors.

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to a sustainable energy transition and the broader vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic growth, environmental sustainability, and energy innovation.

The engagement was revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Director-General and CEO of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN). In the post, Dr. Abdullahi stated:

“I was pleased to host intermediary consultants from BAIC Motor Corporation at the Commission’s headquarters. Our discussions focused on introducing BAIC’s innovative battery swap technology, setting the stage for deeper collaboration.”

He noted that the meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Dr. Silas Agara, Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Ambassador Nicholas Agbo, Mr. Madisah Haruna, Mr. George Anuga (SAN), and BAIC representatives Mr. Tan Jian Alex and Mr. Lv Haiming.

Dr. Abdullahi reaffirmed ECN’s commitment to forging partnerships that promote innovation and sustainability, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transformation.

Battery swap technology gaining global momentum

Battery swapping, already gaining momentum in China, is seen as a promising solution to address charging time limitations associated with electric vehicles (EVs). Chinese EV maker Nio has built over 3,300 battery swap stations across China, while battery giant CATL recently announced a strategic partnership with oil major Sinopec to develop a nationwide battery-swapping ecosystem, according to the BBC.

This move complements Nigeria’s recent push toward cleaner mobility solutions. In March 2025, the Federal Government approved a N151.9 billion funding package for the deployment of electric buses, tricycles, and associated charging infrastructure across the North-East region. The aim is to cut carbon emissions, promote green transportation, and expand EV adoption in underserved areas.

What you should know

Recently, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), alongside the Canadian Government, made a $5 million investment in Husk Nigeria to scale up the deployment of solar hybrid mini grids in underserved communities in Northern Nigeria.

South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) in April proposed a strategic partnership with Nigeria to support local production of solar equipment and EVs.

The AEDC emphasized a long-term approach focused on technology transfer and capacity building, particularly in solar energy, e-mobility, and digital infrastructure.

If successfully implemented, these collaborations could significantly enhance Nigeria’s local manufacturing capabilities, reduce reliance on imports, and position the country as a competitive player in the global clean energy economy.