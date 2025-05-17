Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) operators in Nigeria are currently facing frustration and unexpected roadblocks from estate association executives who now act as unofficial gatekeepers to last-mile connectivity.

This is happening at a time Nigeria is seeking to deepen broadband penetration with a target of 70% penetration to be achieved this year, according to the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025).

In Lagos in particular, operators said it has now become an almost impossible venture to deploy fibre in some estates.

While the federal and state governments continue to promote broadband penetration under the National Broadband Plan, some FTTH providers say they are now locked in an uphill battle with estate executives whose demands are increasingly exploitative and outside the scope of infrastructure development.

Estate excos as unofficial gatekeepers

FTTH operators lamented that what used to be a relatively straightforward deployment process has now morphed into a negotiation minefield as Estate association executives in many gated communities are allegedly turning connectivity rollout into a toll-paying operation.

According to them, FTTH operators now have to pay what they call “entry fees” disguised as welfare packages, donations, and exclusive access policies that run into millions of Naira.

The Estates are said to also making requests for installation of CCTV systems and electronic security devices—costs that are unrelated to internet service delivery.

Their demands also include “welfare packages” for 10–20 estate executives, often including gadgets, airtime, or unrelated services.

The operators also fault the exclusive access policies of the Estate, where only select providers are allowed, thereby creating artificial monopolies.

These demands, operators say, are not tied to community development but appear to serve personal interests.

When Internet technicians become hostages

In one incident, a leading internet provider recounted how a technician sent to fix a customer’s internet in a Lekki estate was detained by estate security.

According to the Estate owners, the operator allegedly failed to meet an undisclosed demand made by the estate executives. The technician was only released after multiple interventions.

In another case, an entire high-end estate on Lagos Island remained without internet for two weeks. Despite repeated complaints by residents, technicians were denied entry until the FTTH operator met fresh financial demands from the estate leadership.

Ironically, some of these estates sit along Lagos State Government-approved fiber optic corridors, installed with proper Right-of-Way (RoW) permits issued by LASIMRA, yet operators still face obstruction at the gates.

Threat to broadband targets and investor confidence

According to industry analysts, current practices in Estates are not only stifling service delivery but also undermining Nigeria’s broader digital goals.

More importantly, this unregulated obstruction could send the wrong signal to investors in the broadband space, raising concerns about the ease of doing business in Nigeria’s digital infrastructure sector.

The analysts noted that stakeholders across the board, from regulators to estate residents, must urgently address the growing trend of “organized gatekeeping” disguised as community management.

They noted that while estate associations have a right to ensure orderly operations, this must not come at the cost of holding connectivity hostage.

Meanwhile, the FTTH providers say they remain committed to delivering reliable, affordable, and fast internet services. But they are calling on state and federal authorities to intervene, establish clear frameworks for estate access, and protect infrastructure operators from extortion.