A new report from the French think tank Terra Nova warns that the country will need to recruit between 250,000 and 310,000 foreign workers each year by 2040 to meet growing labor market demands.

With an aging population and a shrinking pool of active workers, France finds itself increasingly reliant on immigration to maintain its economic output and essential services.

France’s growing dependence on foreign labor is less about policy preference and more about economic survival. In sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, and cleaning services, employers are already struggling to fill vacancies with local workers.

In Paris and the surrounding Ile-de-France region, for instance, 61% of healthcare workers are foreign nationals, and 20% of doctors practicing in public hospitals received their medical training abroad. Similarly, the construction and agricultural sectors are grappling with persistent shortages in manual and seasonal labor, leaving key infrastructure and food supply chains vulnerable.

This demand is not limited to low-wage or manual roles. France is also seeking skilled workers in technology and engineering, offering attractive salaries and long-term opportunities to those willing to relocate.

Top roles in demand, and average annual salary

Health (Nurses &General Practitioners, €30,000 – €80,000

Construction (Electricians, Plumbers, Laborers €25,000 – €40,000

Agriculture(Pickers, Harvesters €20,000 – €28,000

Cleaning Services (Janitors, Housekeepers, €18,000 – €25,000

IT (Developers, Engineers, €40,000 – €70,000

Visa Pathways

To facilitate the influx of needed workers, France has developed multiple visa pathways designed to attract both skilled professionals and seasonal laborers.

Talent Passport (Passeport Talent) : A long-term residence permit for highly skilled professionals, including engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and artists, with validity up to four years. Spouses and children are also eligible for residency.

: A long-term residence permit for highly skilled professionals, including engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and artists, with validity up to four years. Spouses and children are also eligible for residency. Employee Visa : Designed for individuals with a confirmed job offer in France. Particularly relevant in sectors like construction, healthcare, and hospitality, employers must show that the role cannot be filled locally.

: Designed for individuals with a confirmed job offer in France. Particularly relevant in sectors like construction, healthcare, and hospitality, employers must show that the role cannot be filled locally. Seasonal Worker Visa : Grants foreign nationals temporary work authorization in agriculture or tourism for up to six months per year, ideal for roles in vineyards, farms, and seasonal resorts.

: Grants foreign nationals temporary work authorization in agriculture or tourism for up to six months per year, ideal for roles in vineyards, farms, and seasonal resorts. Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) Visa: For multinational companies transferring employees to French branches. Valid for one to three years, applicants must have been with the company for at least three months.

For multinational companies transferring employees to French branches. Valid for one to three years, applicants must have been with the company for at least three months. EU Blue Card: Aimed at highly educated professionals, this card allows non-EU nationals to work and live in France (and other EU countries) under favorable conditions. Applicants must hold a university degree and secure a job paying at least 1.5 times the national average wage.

Other sector-specific visas also exist, particularly for healthcare professionals, and are designed to streamline the entry process for critical workers.

According to a CSA poll from November 2024, 48% of French citizens support a zero-immigration policy a significant jump from 41% in 2021. Interestingly, 55% of men oppose such strict limits, while 53% of women support them. The issue also breaks sharply along political lines, with left-wing voters more welcoming of immigration and far-right voters strongly opposed.