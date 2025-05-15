The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said its target is to establish at least 1,600 ICT centres across Nigeria in the next few years as part of efforts to ensure that every Nigerian is digitally included.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, stated this on Thursday during the commissioning of a community ICT centre facility in Akesan area of Lagos.

Inuwa disclosed that the Agency has established a total of 222 ICT facilities in the last two years, and these are in three categories, which include equipping school facilities with ICT tools, building community ICT centres and building ICT hubs.

According to him, 18 community centres have been built so far, while three ICT hubs have been established.

“Our target is to build more than 1,600 across the country.

“We want every community, every Nigerian to be part of this national prosperity and inclusivity when it comes to digital economy,” he said.

The diversification and inclusivity mandate

Inuwa noted that President Bola Tinubu, on assumption of office, made it clear that economic diversification and inclusivity are paramount to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the President outlined seven key priority areas to achieve that vision, with number seven specifically focusing on accelerating diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative art, manufacturing, and innovation.

According to him, this was why NITDA is establishing ICT centres to build a digitally inclusive Nigeria, where every citizen, regardless of societal or social status, gender, and affiliation, has access to digital infrastructure and skills.

“The President wants to drive that inclusivity by directing us to design, conceptualize, and build these kinds of centers in underserved and unserved communities, so that people from remote areas, unserved communities, have access to the latest technology,” he added.

Bridging digital policies between FG and Lagos

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, said the Community Centre is a strategic extension of the government’s national mission to bridge between the Federal Government’s digital economy policies and the unmatched energy, ingenuity, and innovation that Lagos represents.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, e-government at the Ministry, Johnson Bareyei, said the Centre aligns with the goals of the President’s agenda, which is to decentralise opportunity, expand access to digital skills, and make innovation part of the everyday experience of Nigerians, no matter where they live or work.

While noting that the Centre is also a reflection of one of the Ministry’s core missions: to bring technology and innovation closer to the people, Tijani said the Community Centre will serve as a hub for:

Digital skills development through the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme;

Support for startups, creatives, and tech entrepreneurs who are building globally competitive solutions;

Regulatory guidance and advisory for safe, inclusive innovation; and

Collaboration with local institutions, private sector actors, and communities that are shaping the future of our digital economy.

He added that the Ministry is committed to promoting inclusivity through capacity-building initiatives like the 3MTT programme.

According to him, the government is also developing the National Digital Economy & e-Governance Bill, which is a robust legislative framework that will help guide Nigerians’ everyday engagement online.