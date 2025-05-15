The Lagos State Government has strongly denied recent claims that 30% of its civil servants failed to return after attending overseas training programmes, describing the reports as not only false but damaging to the integrity of its workforce.

The clarification was made by the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, following public outrage and widespread misinterpretations of his comments during a ministerial press briefing marking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term anniversary.

According to Ayantayo, those being referred to in the reports were not officials sponsored by the Lagos State Government, but individuals who had personally applied for and were granted study leave without pay.

“We need to make an important distinction. The individuals being referred to are those who applied for and were granted study leave without pay, often to pursue personal academic programmes abroad, not Civil Servants sent on official training programmes,” he said.

The Commissioner stressed that lumping both categories together was a gross misrepresentation of the facts and unfair to the dedicated civil servants who returned to contribute to the development of Lagos after state-sponsored programmes.

State to enforce accountability

Ayantayo admitted that some of those who went on unpaid study leave failed to return, but clarified that the situation was under control, and the state had mechanisms in place to monitor and enforce accountability.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure accountability across all categories of personnel development, including bonding and post-leave return monitoring,” he added.

The government, he said, is already reviewing its policies to prevent abuse of the study leave privilege and ensure public funds spent on capacity building are protected.

Despite the challenges, the state reaffirmed its commitment to the continuous capacity development of its workforce.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to equipping its workforce with skills and knowledge through well-structured training, both locally and internationally,” he said.

He also added that the majority of the beneficiaries of state-sponsored programmes have always returned and are now playing active roles in strengthening public service delivery.

