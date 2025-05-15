The city of Enugu, once famed for its coal deposits, is fast becoming a beacon of technological promise.

This transformation was powerfully underscored at the Enugu Tech Festival, a landmark event organized by the Enugu State Government through the Ministry of Science and Technology under the leadership of Honourable Commissioner Dr. Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

Themed “From Coal to Code,” the festival marked a bold shift from legacy industries to a future powered by innovation.

The event featured a constellation of industry leaders, including Dr. Peter Mbah, the Executive Governor of Enugu State; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Mr. Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development; Prof. Bart Nnaji, Founder/Chairman Geometric Power; Dr. Kingsley Eze, CEO Tenece Holdings; Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, Chairman Cubana Group; Tomi Davies, CiC at TVC Labs, among others.

Among the luminaries who graced the event was Africa’s celebrated digital disruptor, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group. His presence alone electrified the audience, but it was his electrifying speech that sealed the moment. Drawing from his over three decades journey of pioneering success in Africa’s tech ecosystem, Dr. Ekeh captivated the audience with hard truths and inspirational insights on entrepreneurship, resilience, and the boundless potential of technology when deployed ethically.

“Hope is not a strategy in the 21st century,” he told the captivated audience. It was a sharp reminder that while optimism is valuable, it must be matched by concrete skills and bold execution. In a world dominated by algorithms, artificial intelligence, and disruptive innovation, he said success belongs to those who dare to act and build decisively.

The ovation that followed his address revealed the fire he had lit in the hearts of young tech enthusiasts present. He charged them to use technology not just to make a living but to change lives. “Tech,” he declared, “has the power to redefine Enugu, Nigeria, and Africa — but only if we approach it with purpose.”

Everyone who spoke before and after echoed the same rallying cry: tomorrow begins now. The Honorable Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Olawande, characterized the event as the largest youth gathering for a technology-focused program. He further praised the organizers and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to youth empowerment.

In his speech, the Executive Governor of Enugu state stated that his government has set a bold target of growing its economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in eight years through a 27% annual growth rate. Initiatives like this tech festival are strategic steps toward that vision, positioning Enugu as a hub for business tourism, innovation, and inclusive prosperity.

But for this dream to materialize, all stakeholders must act. Our future will match our imagination, only if we dare to build it. The Nigeria we want will depend not on hope, but on action.