Africa is on the cusp of a historic population boom, one that is already reshaping its urban centers and redefining its global significance.

With a total population of 1.5 billion as of 2024, growing by 100 million every three years, the continent has become the focal point for the next wave of global innovation, business, and finance.

This article highlights the most likely hotspots for population bursts across Africa, its largest and fastest-growing cities.

Initial projections showed that by 2025, each of the top 10 cities will be home to millions, with the top cities already exceeding 4 million residents.

These urban centers are absorbing the lion’s share of the continent’s growth, signaling where infrastructure, investment, and innovation will be most urgently needed.

By 2050, Africa’s population is expected to reach 2.5 billion, with 80% of that growth concentrated in cities. Countries like Nigeria, projected to have an urban population of 250 million, and Egypt, with 147 million, will rank among the most urbanized nations globally.

The population of Alexandria is an estimated 5,807,050 in 2025, according to newly released data from the United Nations’ World Urbanization Prospects. The figure reflects a 1.95 percent increase over the past year, with the city adding approximately 110,920 residents. The historic Mediterranean port, once the capital of Hellenistic Egypt and a renowned center of classical scholarship, has experienced steady demographic growth since the mid-20th century. In 1950, Alexandria was home to just over one million residents (1,037,460), making its present population more than five times larger. The current estimates represent the broader urban agglomeration, which includes not only Alexandria’s municipal boundaries but also surrounding suburban areas increasingly intertwined with the city’s economy and housing landscape. The city of Alexandria has seen significant growth over the decades due to its essential role as an economic hub of Egypt. Its thriving port and commercial infrastructure continue to attract businesses and labor, while its reputation for a laid-back, coastal lifestyle has made it a favored destination for internal migrants.