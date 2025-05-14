Seventeen Nigerian companies, including fintech giant Moniepoint Inc. and hospitality heavyweight Transcorp Hotels Plc, have been named among Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2025, according to a newly released Financial Times ranking compiled in partnership with Statista.

Now in its fourth year, the FT list tracks compound annual revenue growth between 2020 and 2023, ranking 125 high-performing businesses across the continent. South Africa and Nigeria dominated the list, with 51 and 28 companies respectively, reflecting their outsized roles in Africa’s economic and entrepreneurial landscape.

At the frontline of Nigeria’s representation is Omniretail Inc., an e-commerce platform that posted a staggering 71,818% growth rate over the three-year period.

Close behind is PalmPay Ltd., a mobile financial services platform with 31,850% growth, followed by Remedial Health, a pharmaceutical supply chain innovator, which reported 8,384% growth.

Moniepoint, one of Nigeria’s most prominent fintech unicorns, recorded a 1,663% compound growth rate. Once known for powering agency banking, the company has since expanded into business banking, reaching over 1.6 million businesses across the continent.

Legacy institutions were not left behind. Transcorp Hotels, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, recorded a 329.5% growth rate impressive for a hospitality group navigating the post-pandemic recovery phase. Other Nigerian firms on the list span sectors including healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, IT, advertising, and aviation.

Full list of Nigerian companies that made the ranking

Despite the success of firms in Nigeria and South Africa, the report notes a concentration of growth in just a few economies, pointing to the ongoing fragmentation of African markets. The challenge for many companies across the continent remains expansion beyond national borders due to infrastructure gaps, inconsistent regulatory environments, and currency instability.