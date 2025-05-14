The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day ended 14th May in the green, gaining 296.73 points to steady above the 109,000 level.

This increase represents a 0.27% gain, as the index moved from a previous close of 108,762.60 to 109,059.33.

Daily trading volume also increased, rising by 6.57%, from 498.4 million shares to 531.2 million shares.

Market capitalization also advanced, reaching N68.5 trillion, compared to N68.3 trillion reported the previous day.

Leading the gainers’ chart were NORTHERN NIGERIAN FLOUR MILLS and MCNICHOLS, up by 10.00% each.

On the flip side, MULTIVERSE and GEREGU topped the decliners’ table, slipping by 9.63% and 9.09%, respectively.

In terms of trading volume, GTCO and ACCESSCORP led the chart.

Market summary

Current ASI: 109,059.33

Previous ASI: 108,762.60

Day Change: +0.27%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.94%

Volume Traded: 531.2 million shares

Market Cap: N68.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NNFM: Up 10.00% to N99.55

MCNICHOLS: Up 10.00% to N1.76

CHAMPION: Up 9.91% to N6.10

CAVERTON: Up 9.78% to N4.04

FTNCOCOA: Up 9.65% to N2.50

Top 5 losers

MULTIVERSE: Down 9.63% to N9.85

GEREGU: Down 9.09% to N1141.50

LEGENDINT: Down 5.41% to N8.40

VERITASKAP: Down 4.76% to N1.00

TRANSCORP: Down 4.65% to N44.10

Trading volume

GTCO led the activity chart with an impressive 53.2 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP followed closely, posting a solid 51.9 million shares.

FIDELITYBK attracted strong investor interest, with 40.5 million shares changing hands.

NB and ZENITHBANK also recorded notable volumes, trading 35.7 million and 27.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

MTNN topped the value chart with trades worth N5.5 billion, followed by GTCO at N3.6 billion.

NB recorded a turnover of N1.9 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N1.3 billion.

ACCESSCORP rounded out the list of top value trades with N1.1 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES led the pack with a gain of 2.19%, while LAFARGE AFRICA edged up by 0.06%.

On the downside, MTNN declined by 0.36%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

UBA posted a modest rise of 1.30%, ZENITHBANK climbed 1.04%, and ACCESSCORP gained 0.70%.

Conversely, FIRSTHOLD declined by 0.80%, and GTCO slipped by 0.64%.

Market outlook

The All Share Index has reclaimed the 109,000 level, which it slipped below in the previous week

Sustained gains—particularly among mid- and large-cap stocks—could provide the necessary momentum to drive the index higher in the coming sessions.