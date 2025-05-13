The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced a strategic partnership with Lancaster University, United Kingdom, aimed at deepening research and fostering innovation to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The collaboration was unveiled on Tuesday during a visit by a Lancaster University delegation, led by Professor Kirk Semple, Director of International Research, to NITDA headquarters in Abuja.

Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, said the partnership would focus on harnessing innovation to drive sustainable national development and empower young Nigerians.

At the core of this partnership is the Research and Innovation Partnership for Entrepreneurship (RIPE) programme, an initiative designed to translate academic research into practical solutions that promote entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Bridging the research gap in Africa

Inuwa stressed that inadequate investment in research and development (R&D) has long hampered Africa’s efforts to build knowledge-driven economies. He said:

“For us to build a robust and sustainable economy, we need to invest in research. Many Nigerian farmers, for example, still lack access to digital tools and data that could significantly improve productivity and resource use,” he said.

He added that R&D is crucial not only for solving sector-specific challenges but also for developing data-driven policies and regulations that can fast-track Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The NITDA boss also outlined the agency’s commitment to driving innovation in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), drones (UAVs), blockchain, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

These technologies, he said, offer immense potential for addressing local challenges and creating new economic opportunities.

“Our goal is to build a thriving technology-research ecosystem that brings together academia, industry, government, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists,” Inuwa said.

He emphasised the need for Nigerian universities to realign their curricula with the needs of the digital economy and produce talent capable of solving real-world problems through innovation.

According to Inuwa, the partnership aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to position Nigeria as a global digital leader through research-led innovation and international collaboration.

“This partnership is a major step forward in our commitment to international cooperation and in advancing the President’s vision for Nigeria’s digital future,” he said.

Lancaster University’s role

Professor Kirk Semple highlighted Lancaster University’s strong global research reputation and its commitment to generating societal value through strategic partnerships.

He described the RIPE programme as a tool for converting academic knowledge into real-world impact.

“Universities today must show value beyond just creating knowledge. Partnerships like this ensure that research supports policy, innovation, and community transformation,” Semple said.

He added that universities are critical hubs for organisations, especially those without in-house R&D capacity, to access the expertise needed to tackle global challenges such as climate change, public health, and digital inequality.

Semple emphasized the importance of building long-term, cross-sector networks that deliver sustainable impact.