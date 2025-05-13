The Nigeria Police Force (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has announced the arrest of two high-profile suspects wanted for alleged investment fraud and cybercrime amounting to $210,000 and N452 million.

The Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on May 13, 2025, naming the suspects as Robert Harms (a Canadian national) and Okeke Ogechi Njaka (a Nigerian).

He emphasized that this development follows the ongoing fight against transnational financial crimes and underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to tackling both financial and cyber-related threats.

Insight on Police Investigation

According to the official, an investigation by INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully led to the arrest of Robert Harms in connection with an alleged fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The investigation was initiated following a formal petition by the company.

“The complainant alleged that Harms, introduced through a Polaris Bank account officer in June 2023, fraudulently induced them to invest in a fictitious Waste-to-Energy Project in Canada.

“Under this pretense, Tepison Enterprises transferred $210,000 to secure a fabricated ‘capital project bond,’ with promises of a $30,000 return within four weeks-returns which never materialized,” the statement partly reads.

The police stressed that investigations revealed Harms fabricated a fraudulent Project Bridge Loan Agreement and orchestrated the transfer of funds to an account in Dubai through Allah Mai Girma Bureau de Change in Abuja.

“Further inquiries confirmed that Harms had no legitimate affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, the Canadian company he falsely claimed to represent. The CEO of VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, when contacted, denied any knowledge of or association with Harms,” the statement added.

Adejobi stated that Harms was apprehended by INTERPOL operatives on February 7, 2025, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to flee to Canada.

“Harms admitted to receiving the funds and violating the investment agreement,” he added.

Adejobi revealed that formal criminal charges were filed against Harms at the Federal High Court, Uyo, on April 22, 2025, leading to his arraignment on May 9, 2025.

The suspect has since been remanded at the Uyo Custodial Centre, while the police case has been adjourned to May 20, 2025.

In a separate operation, Adejobi said the police re-apprehended Njaka, who is wanted for a series of alleged cybercrimes and fraud-related offences, including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, obtaining money under false pretences, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.

According to the police, the case against Njaka was initiated in September 2020, following a report filed by Hajia Maryam Shehu, represented by M.I. Tsav & Co. Legal Practitioners & Notaries Public, Abuja.

Investigations showed Njaka’s alleged active involvement in cyberstalking and cyberbullying through multiple social media platforms, where she maliciously distributed nude photos and videos of her victims.

The police added that Njaka’s non-governmental organisation, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation, is also facing prosecution for allegedly obtaining N452,821,982 in a medical assistance scam before the Federal High Court, Abuja, along with Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation.

“Njaka was declared wanted via a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued in 2021.

“She was initially arrested in Anambra State on January 4, 2025, but subsequently absconded after jumping administrative bail.

“Persistent intelligence-led efforts led to her re-arrest on May 8, 2025, in her hideout in Abuja,” the statement added.

According to Adejobi, Njaka will be arraigned before the Federal High Court today, May 13, 2025.

More Insight

The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, emphasized its unyielding resolve to combat all forms of transnational financial crimes.

The police urged members of the public to exercise utmost caution and due diligence before entering into high-value international agreements and to promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.