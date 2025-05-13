The federal government has announced the temporary shutdown of the Ijora-Marina Bridge in Lagos State, with effect from May 18, 2025.

The closure of the bridge, which is expected to last for 21 days, is to enable the government to carry out urgent repairs.

According to NAN, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, where she stated that the closure would begin at 7.00 a.m. on Sunday, (May 18).

Kesha, in the statement, said that some sections of the bridge would be completely closed, while others would experience partial closure during the period.

Repairs necessary to keep the bridge safer

The Federal Controller of Works for Lagos stated that the repairs would involve lifting the bridge deck to replace worn-out bearings and carrying out other critical maintenance work.

She said the aim is to make the bridge safer and more comfortable for motorists and pedestrians.

Kesha said, “We understand the inconvenience this may cause, but this is a necessary step to keep the bridge in good condition and ensure the safety of all road users.”

She added that traffic diversion had been carefully arranged and traffic officials would be on ground to guide motorists and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

She also appealed to residents, commuters, and business owners in the area to plan their movements ahead as well as give cooperation during the period.

She added, “Safety signs and traffic management tools will be put in place to minimise disruption.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank members of the public for their patience.”

What you should know

The Federal Government had earlier in April announced the full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos starting April 27, 2025, to replace worn-out bearings beneath the bridge deck—a critical repair to prevent further structural damage.

Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, who made the announcement, explained that the bearings—spring-like components that support and absorb the bridge’s weight and movement—have severely deteriorated, resulting in noticeable vibrations.

The Ijora Bridge, linking Ijora Causeway to Apapa’s busy ports, is a key transport route. While not at risk of collapse, Kesha said it requires urgent repairs.

She noted that about 50 bearings will be replaced across three sections in the final phase of a multi-year rehabilitation, the first major repair since the bridge was built.

Kesha acknowledged the inconvenience of the closure but emphasized that the repairs are crucial for public safety and the bridge’s integrity. She assured road users that measures are in place to minimize traffic disruptions.