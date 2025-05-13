The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has officially approved the Group Life Assurance Scheme, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and financial security of civil servants, paramilitary personnel, and other uniformed officers in Nigeria.

This significant decision ensures that, in the unfortunate event of a public servant’s death, their next-of-kin will receive financial compensation designed to ease the economic burden resulting from their loss.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the sixth FEC meeting of the year, where the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, briefed the press on the details of the scheme.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Funded by the federal government

She emphasized that the life insurance policy would be funded by the federal government, guaranteeing coverage for every eligible public servant.

She further clarified that, upon the insured individual’s passing, the financial benefit would be disbursed to their designated next-of-kin, providing crucial support during such difficult times.

The newly approved 2025/2026 policy year encompasses Nigeria’s highest-ranking government officials, including the President, Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in addition to Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and employees within federal ministries and treasury-funded agencies.

Beyond the civil service, the scheme extends protection to paramilitary organizations, ensuring that officers serving in the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Office of the National Security Adviser also benefit from this coverage.

Approval from FEC before implementation

Walson-Jack explained that the Group Life Insurance Scheme operates on an annual basis, with each policy year requiring a fresh approval from FEC before implementation.

She highlighted that coverage under the scheme only begins after the government remits the required premium to the appointed insurance underwriters, in line with the no-premium, no-cover policy.

For the 2025/2026 policy year, FEC approved 17 insurance firms to manage the program, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all eligible beneficiaries.

The newly approved policy will remain in effect for 12 months, after which it will be subject to renewal in 2026.

This development comes amidst broader government efforts to enhance financial security for public service workers.

What you should know

Just last week, the Lagos State Government disbursed N978.62 million in insurance death benefits to 510 beneficiaries, providing essential financial relief to families of deceased public servants.

The disbursement, executed in collaboration with LASACO Assurance Plc, involved the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries in a formal ceremony led by the Lagos Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi.

During the event, Oluyomi reaffirmed the state’s dedication to supporting families affected by the loss of public servants, emphasizing that insurance remains a critical instrument in sustaining economic stability for affected households. He urged recipients to manage their funds prudently, advising that another phase of disbursement would take place within three months, ensuring ongoing financial support.

The approval of the Group Life Assurance Scheme reflects the Nigerian government’s broader commitment to ensuring the welfare of its workforce, particularly by implementing social protection policies that provide economic security for public servants and their families.

By prioritizing financial safeguards for government employees, the initiative aims to boost morale, strengthen confidence in public service careers, and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to employee welfare.