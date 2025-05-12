The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s newly introduced “Nigeria First Policy,” describing it as a “bold, forward-thinking move” that could accelerate Nigeria’s industrial revolution and unlock massive opportunities for indigenous entrepreneurs.

NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, stated this in a statement released on Monday, noting that the policy is a game-changer for local manufacturing.

President Tinubu’s directive, which tasks the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) with revising procurement guidelines to favour local suppliers, aims to promote Made-in-Nigeria products by giving them priority in government purchases.

Halilu believes this approach could significantly increase demand for goods and services produced by Nigerian companies.

“Government is a major buyer of goods and services. This move will translate into increased patronage of Nigerian-made products across key sectors,” Halilu said.

NASENI showcases locally developed technologies

NASENI, which is mandated to drive Nigeria’s science and engineering infrastructure, noted that it has long supported local content through the development of homegrown technologies.

These, it said, include Nigerian-assembled vehicles; smart irrigation systems; renewable energy solutions; and electronic devices.

Halilu cited these innovations as proof of the growing sophistication and competitiveness of local manufacturing.

The agency also highlighted its Made-in-Nigeria Strategic Focus Group meetings, currently being held across states including Katsina, Lagos, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Kaduna, and Ogun.

These forums are designed to gauge consumer perception of local products; bring together manufacturers, regulators, and civil society; and identify bottlenecks and recommend strategies for increased adoption of local goods.

“We are determined to be at the forefront of implementing the President’s vision. But this is also a call to action for local producers. Policy support alone is not enough quality and standards must never be compromised,” Halilu said.

BPP to maintain local suppliers register

Under the new policy, the BPP is expected to maintain a register of qualified Nigerian manufacturers and service providers to ensure transparency and ease of access to local content options in public procurement processes.

This aligns with broader government efforts to reduce dependence on imports, boost domestic production, and create jobs.

Halilu expressed confidence in the readiness of local manufacturers to deliver on the President’s vision, saying:

“We have seen the capacity and competence of our local manufacturers. They are ready. With the right support, we can achieve true industrialization powered by Nigerian solutions.”

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had announced that the Federal Government will bar all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) from procuring foreign goods and services where local alternatives exist.

This move was part of a broader effort to strengthen local industries and reduce import dependency.

The directive was one of the key resolutions adopted at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held recently and was shared in a statement issued by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Tinubu, through his official X account.

According to the statement, the new policy, dubbed the Nigeria First Policy, is designed to stimulate domestic production, enforce local content compliance, and overhaul the government’s procurement practices.