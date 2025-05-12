Shareholders have appealed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), registrars, and stockbrokers to simplify the claiming process for unclaimed dividends, citing frustration over administrative bottlenecks and delays.

Concerns over the continuous rise in unclaimed dividends from banks and corporations have intensified calls for a more seamless, transparent, and accessible system.

Many investors argue that the current process is cumbersome, discouraging rightful claimants from accessing their funds.

Key Challenges Affecting Dividend Claims

According to Mrs. Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association, several factors contribute to the surge in unclaimed dividends, including:

The use of fictitious names during privatization, makes verification difficult.

Failure to update shareholder records after relocation leads to outdated banking details.

Lack of proper estate planning among deceased shareholders is preventing asset transfers to heirs.

Neglect by minority shareholders due to low dividend payouts.

Bakare noted that many shareholders purchased multiple shares under different names, making reconciliation nearly impossible without proper documentation.

She stressed that electronic dividend registration and frequent updates with registrars are critical in reducing the backlog of unclaimed dividends.

Stakeholder Collaboration Needed for Reform

Mr. Moses Igbrude, National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, expressed concern that even newly listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) continue to experience unclaimed dividend issues.

He proposed that registrars actively reach out to investors through direct communication, ensuring shareholders are aware of their dividend entitlements.

Igbrude criticized the SEC’s dividend trust fund initiative, stating that a multi-dimensional approach involving registrars, stockbrokers, corporate executives, and shareholder associations would be more effective in addressing the issue.

“If the stakeholders are truly sincere, we need a multi-pronged approach that ensures transparency, investor education, and active engagement across all sectors,” he said.

Additionally, he urged all relevant authorities to simplify the process of transferring shares from deceased individuals to their rightful heirs, eliminating unnecessary delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

What you should know

To tackle the growing issue, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama emphasized the importance of digitizing Nigeria’s capital market.

He highlighted that digital transformation initiatives would streamline capital raising and help resolve identity-related challenges contributing to unclaimed dividends.

Agama pointed out that the core issue is identity verification, noting that once accurate shareholder information is maintained, there would be no reason for individuals to abandon their dividend claims.

With calls for greater transparency, enhanced shareholder communication, and digital integration, the Nigerian financial ecosystem is at a pivotal moment.

Stakeholders remain optimistic that ongoing reforms will create a smoother, more efficient dividend retrieval process, ensuring investors gain rightful access to their earnings without unnecessary delays.