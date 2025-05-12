Iron Fund Management Limited is pleased to announce that it has received its license from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria to operate as a licensed Fund/Portfolio Manager in the Nigerian capital markets.

This landmark regulatory milestone empowers the company to provide expert investment management services, including portfolio advisory and discretionary fund management, to institutional and individual investors.

The SEC’s approval underscores Iron Fund Management Limited’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, compliance, and investor protection while contributing to the growth and sophistication of Nigeria’s capital markets.

Commenting on the significance of the license, Jubril Enakele, Director at Iron Fund Management Limited, stated:

“Securing SEC approval as a Fund/Portfolio Manager is a pivotal achievement for our business and a testament to our rigorous adherence to regulatory and operational excellence. This license not only enhances our ability to serve clients with tailored investment solutions but also reinforces trust in our capability to navigate the dynamic Nigerian financial markets. We are poised to deliver superior value to our clients through disciplined investment strategies, innovative products, and a client-first approach that prioritizes long-term wealth creation.”

With this approval, Iron Fund Management Limited is well-positioned to professionally manage funds and portfolios on behalf of its clients, expand its offerings, providing clients with access to diversified portfolios, risk-managed investments, and bespoke advisory services. The Company remains dedicated to fostering financial inclusion, deepening market participation, and contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s investment landscape.

A subsidiary of Iron, an Africa based and Africa-focused financial services group, Iron Fund Management Limited is a leading investment management firm committed to delivering innovative and performance-driven investment solutions. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and client success, the Company leverages deep market expertise and robust risk management frameworks to optimize returns for its clients.

For further enquiries, visit www.iron.africa or contact: contact@iron.africa.