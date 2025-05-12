Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, saw his fortune swell by more than $9 billion in a single day as the company’s stock surged 6.4% early on Monday.

Shares of LVMH closed at €532.60, up €36.85, driven by strong investor sentiment following robust earnings in its fashion and leather goods division.

The jump added an estimated $9.4 billion to Arnault’s net worth, bringing his total wealth to $156 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker at the time of this publication. He now ranks as the sixth-richest person in the world.

Arnault, 75, oversees a vast empire of 75 luxury brands, including iconic names such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, and Sephora. The company has long been considered a bellwether of the global luxury sector, and Monday’s rally reinforces investor confidence in LVMH’s resilience despite global economic uncertainties.

The billionaire’s financial ascent this week is emblematic of LVMH’s continued dominance in the global luxury space. The group’s recent performance was buoyed by strong demand in the United States and a rebound in consumer spending across Asia, particularly in China.

Arnault has built his empire over four decades, beginning in 1984 when he acquired Christian Dior for $15 million, using profits from his family’s construction business. Since then, he has engineered some of the industry’s most high-profile acquisitions, most notably, LVMH’s $15.8 billion purchase of American jeweler Tiffany & Co. in 2021, still considered the largest acquisition in the luxury sector’s history.

Through his holding company, Agache, Arnault also maintains a presence in the tech world via Aglaé Ventures, which holds stakes in companies such as Netflix and ByteDance, the parent of TikTok.

What to know

All five of Arnault’s children work within the LVMH group, and the family is deeply embedded in the company’s future. In 2022, Arnault initiated a restructuring of Agache to ensure long-term family control, transforming it into a limited partnership.

Beyond luxury, Arnault has positioned himself as a key figure in French cultural and philanthropic circles. LVMH served as a lead sponsor for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and, alongside Arnault, contributed €200 million to the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral. The landmark reopened in December 2024, five years after a devastating fire.

The latest windfall cements Arnault’s standing not only as a titan of industry but also as a central figure in France’s business and cultural elite.