President Bola Tinubu has called on the State of Qatar to deepen its strategic partnership with Nigeria by supporting efforts to eradicate poverty through investments in key sectors such as agriculture, food security, and petrochemicals.

The President made the call on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, a special envoy from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said, “You can’t find a better partner than Nigeria. I always follow the global issues and your efforts. You have to do more in Nigeria to help fight poverty in the humanitarian area. You have done well in developing a knowledge-based economy in Qatar, but what about Nigeria?”

The President welcomed Qatar’s renewed interest in Nigeria and emphasized the country’s readiness to follow through on all previously signed bilateral agreements, especially those initiated during his official visit to Qatar earlier in 2024.

“Let me commend the brotherly relations between Qatar and Nigeria. The Ambassador knows that I take Qatar very seriously. We are willing to go further in our bilateral relations,” the President said.

Dr. Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, conveyed the Amir’s message, expressing strong interest in strengthening cooperation with Nigeria. He revealed that a high-powered business delegation from Qatar will be visiting Nigeria in the coming weeks to explore opportunities across agriculture, food security, and petrochemicals.

“We are proud of the level of relations we have reached with Nigeria. I am very impressed with our partnership with the country, which is not just government-to-government but also people-to-people,” Al-Khulaifi noted.

He added that the Qatari envoy’s visit is part of a broader strategy to deepen cooperation across Africa, where Qatar is increasingly engaging in peace-building and investment diplomacy.

Tax reforms: We are gradually seeing the light at the end of the tunnel – Tinubu

President Tinubu noted that recent fiscal and economic reforms, particularly in the area of taxation, are targeted at creating a more investor-friendly environment for both local and international businesses.

“We are making efforts to reform our tax system. Going by experiences of the past and the need to depart from old ways, our reforms have been hard. I made tough decisions so that we could grow. We are gradually seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinubu stated.

In his remarks, the President urged the Qatari government and private sector to increase their direct investments in Nigeria, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture and petrochemicals.

To ensure the timely execution of all bilateral agreements with Qatar, President Tinubu directed key cabinet members—including the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris—to work collaboratively on follow-up actions.

Qatar’s Commitment

Dr. Al-Khulaifi affirmed the Amir’s personal interest in Nigeria, describing it as a “strategic partner in Africa.” He emphasized that Qatar’s focus will include peace-building efforts and investments that foster mutual prosperity.

“Our Ambassador has been following up with the projects. We have much to do together in agriculture, food, and petrochemicals. We have some companies telling us that we should create a way for them to come into Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. Al-Khulaifi, who plays a central role in Qatar’s mediation efforts in Africa and the Middle East, added that Nigeria remains a key player in regional peace and economic integration.

What You Should Know

Nigeria and Qatar have strengthened bilateral relations following President Tinubu’s state visit to Doha in early 2024.

Qatar is focusing on Nigeria as a strategic hub for investment in Africa, particularly in agriculture, food security, and energy.

President Tinubu is pushing for broader partnerships that support Nigeria’s anti-poverty agenda and economic reforms.